Gatorade Color Odds & Super Bowl 2026 Betting History

Right at the end of Seahawks vs Patriots, the winning coach will be doused with Gatorade. In certain states, you can bet on the Super Bowl Gatorade color. We’ll discuss the odds ahead of SBLX on Sunday at 6:30pm EST.

Gatorade Color Odds Super Bowl 2026

Gatorade Color Odds Orange +225 Yellow/Green/Lime +260 Blue +260 Purple +750 Red/Pink +1100 Clear/Water +1100

All odds are courtesy of Sports Interaction, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Orange (+225) is leading the way in the Gatorade bath color market. Meanwhile, Yellow/Green/Lime and Blue (both +260) aren’t far behind. Place your bet on whichever color you think the winners will be bathed in. Winning bets in this market are typically paid out quickly.

Many believe that the Gatorade color is chosen to complement the teams’ jerseys and not stain them. So, if you think the Patriots will win, Clear/Water (+1100) may have some value, as they’ll be wearing white uniforms. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will wear blue.

Prediction: Blue (+260), as the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points on Sunday, and the color complements their uniforms.

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting - History

Gatorade Colour Championship Game Winning Team Odds Yellow Chiefs vs Eagles, 2025 Eagles +245 Purple 49ers vs Chiefs, 2024 Chiefs +100 Purple Chiefs vs Eagles, 2023 Chiefs +800 Blue Rams vs Bengals, 2022 Rams +350 Blue Chiefs vs Buccaneers, 2021 Buccaneers +700

Blue repeated as the color of the Gatorade bath in both 2021 and 2022, while Purple had its moment in both 2023 and 2024. Given that yellow was the color for the Eagles’ SB triumph in 2025, the two-year trend has a chance to continue.

Betting on Super Bowl Props

Instead of in-game wagers, exotics bets are on the spectacle surrounding the Big Game. Novelty props like these make the action even more fun, and some betting markets include the Gatorade bath color, the length of the National Anthem, and the outcome of the coin toss.

