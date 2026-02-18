What Tuchel's contract extension means for England in the Nations League

With nine wins from 10, all with clean sheets, Tuchel’s England appear very strong. His new deal will take him beyond the World Cup this summer.

Nations League outright Odds England to win it 5.50 England to reach the final 3.25

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

England’s development under Thomas Tuchel

Since Thomas Tuchel assumed leadership of the English national team, they have scored 26 goals and conceded only three. The three Lions have achieved nine victories and nine clean sheets, and they have yet to concede a goal in a competitive fixture. While the quality of the opponents may be considered, the team has successfully defeated every side they have faced.

The 3-1 loss to Senegal was an unusual result, though it is likely that Tuchel did not field his strongest starting lineup. England will face Uruguay and Japan in March as part of their World Cup preparation. These fixtures are expected to serve as a significant indicator of the team's current progress.

The English squad possess enough talent to win international competitions, though they have historically struggled to secure a final victory. Gareth Southgate brought the team close to success, and there is hope that Tuchel can lead them to a title. Winning the World Cup is the main objective, with the Nations League being the subsequent focus.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, the German boasts a very talented squad. Tuchel also appears to have improved the team’s defence, making them difficult to defeat. If the team perform well in the World Cup this summer, then the odds on an English Nations League win could decrease significantly.

Potential success in the Nations League

Despite their talented roster, England are currently not the favourites to win the 2026/27 UNL. As things stand, bookies currently suggest that France, Spain, and Germany are more likely to clinch the title.

However, all three of those nations dropped points in their recent World Cup qualifying matches, whereas England won all eight of their fixtures. When comparing the available players across these four nations, it can be argued that they are evenly matched. Moreover, Tuchel’s leadership may provide the team with the necessary improvement they have lacked in previous tournaments.

England benefit from having players in excellent form at the club level, with Kane and Rice two big standouts. Moreover, they possess significant depth throughout the squad. Currently, the team are strong candidates to clinch the Nations League trophy, though this may change in the coming months.

Interestingly, their UNL campaign begins in September with a match against Spain, who are also favourites. This game will be held in England, providing Tuchel’s side with a home advantage just a few months after the World Cup concludes.

This group is considered the most difficult in the tournament. However, the Three Lions have the potential to win the competition. While their performance in the United States this summer remains to be seen, their credentials as contenders cannot be overlooked.

They’ve come close to winning the European Championships, the World Cup, and the Nations League previously. Therefore, Tuchel may be the manager who finally secures a major trophy for the country.