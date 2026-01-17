Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal predictions: Rampant Gunners march on

It’s difficult to see anyone stopping the Gunners as they seek to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Arsenal to win at odds of 1.57 on bet365

Both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist at odds of 2.10 on bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Arsenal’s rich vein of form

One match went to penalties, but winning nine of their last 10 was Arsenal’s ideal response to defeat against Aston Villa. Mikel Arteta’s men have fired their way clear at the Premier League summit. They are also flying high in the Champions League. It’s no surprise to see them as heavy favourites as they head to the City Ground.

The Gunners do have some injury concerns. Piero Hincapie is the latest to be ruled out, joining Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera on the list of absentees. Arteta’s work over the summer has given them genuine squad depth. This has allowed them to cope well with setbacks.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, remain without last year’s top scorer, Chris Wood, as well as goalkeeper, John Victor. Sean Dyche has had some tough times since coming on board, and this will be one of his toughest tests. Everything points to an away victory.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Bet 1: Arsenal to win at odds of 1.57 on bet365

The Gunners’ defensive drawbacks

One of the Gunners’ biggest strengths this season has been their defensive solidity. David Raya and those in front of him went months without conceding a single goal earlier in the season. However, the aforementioned defensive injuries have taken their toll, even though the Gunners have continued to pick up wins.

With that in mind, the hosts could cause a problem or two for the visitors this weekend. Throughout their 10-game unbeaten run, Arsenal have managed just three clean sheets, leaving them open at times. Dyche’s men have also been scoring goals. They‘ve managed to find the net in seven of their last 10.

Unfortunately for the Tricky Trees, it’s often been only a single goal — rarely enough for victory. We can see a similar series of events playing out in Nottinghamshire this time around.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Bet 2: Both teams to score at odds of 2.00 on bet365

Gyokeres’ Premier League goal hunt

When you look at Viktor Gyokeres’ first season at Arsenal, it’s difficult to categorise it a success or failure. The Swede hasn’t set the world alight since moving to the Emirates, but he has still played a big role in their success. With nine goals and assists in 28 matches, he’s still amongst the club’s top contributors in 2025/26.

Gyokeres showcased his quality in midweek once again, scoring and assisting in the 3-2 cup win over Chelsea. That’s the sort of performance that will do his confidence the world of good. Forest will be very wary of the threat he poses, even though he has gone nine league games without finding the net.

The home side have really struggled for clean sheets this season, conceding 34 goals in 21 games. That gives Gyokeres and his teammates reason to believe they can add to their tally. Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard are seen as the most likely to score or assist. However, we’re going with the number 14.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Bet 3: Viktor Gyokeres to score or assist at odds of 2.10 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal

Goalscorers prediction - Nottingham Forest: Igor Jesus - Arsenal: Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres

Nottingham Forest secured a vital win over West Ham United in their last Premier League game. However, their overall form remains patchy. Defeat to Wrexham in the FA Cup made it one win in their last six. They may have home advantage this weekend, but they’ve struggled against the top sides.

This weekend, Forest go up against not just a top side, but the one flying highest in the league table. Arsenal have come out on top in nine of their last 10 competitive fixtures and opened up a six-point gap over Manchester City. Owing to injuries, they haven’t been quite defensively sturdy lately. However, they constantly manage to outscore their opponents.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

NottinghamForest expected lineup: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Dominguez, Hutchinson, Gibbs White, Hudson-Odoi, Igor Jesus

Arsenal expected lineup: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Martinelli, Gyokeres