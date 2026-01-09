How to bet on Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea

The ex-Strasbourg boss has some talented players to work with, but he takes over a team that is in really poor form.

Chelsea Markets Odds Estevao to score anytime vs Charlton 2.63 Chelsea vs Arsenal - Under 2.5 goals 1.90 Chelsea vs Brentford - Under 2.5 goals 2.20

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

What will change with Rosenior at the helm?

A run of just two wins in nine games brought Enzo Maresca’s reign to a disappointing end. The Italian would likely have been afforded more time were it not for a public fallout with the club’s hierarchy.

Chelsea have since drawn with Manchester City and lost to Fulham under caretaker management. That means that Liam Rosenior, hired from fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg, inherits a team that is struggling.

Major personnel changes are not expected under the 41-year-old. While he did frequently use a back three at Strasbourg, Rosenior may also stick with Maresca’s 4-2-3-1 system.

However, subtle tactical shifts should be noticeable from the beginning. Overall, Rosenior is a more pragmatic coach than Maresca. The Blues have conceded twice in four of their last five matches, and the new man will want greater defensive stability.

His preference is to play out from the back and press high up the pitch. However, it’s certainly a slightly more conservative approach than that of Maresca. Strasbourg only conceded eight times in Rosenior’s final 10 games in charge.

The main reason for his appointment appears to be his strong record when working with young players. The ex-Hull boss got the best out of a youthful squad in France, with Le Racing qualifying for Europe last term. The Ligue 1 outfit also finished in first place in the league phase of the 2025/26 Conference League.

Rosenior is sure to give youth a chance in his new role, particularly in cup competitions. Chelsea are still fighting on four fronts, so there will be plenty of opportunities for his squad players to shine.

How to bet on Chelsea’s upcoming derbies

Rosenior was just a spectator as Chelsea lost 2-1 against his former club Fulham on Wednesday night. His reign begins on Saturday with an FA Cup third-round tie away at Charlton. That’s the first of three London derbies to kick off this new era for the Blues.

Chelsea will have played nine matches in January by the end of the month. That packed schedule will ensure that the 41-year-old needs to make use of his squad from day one. Teenager Estevao is one player who should feature at the Valley.

The Brazilian wonderkid has scored in each of his last four appearances in cup competitions. That includes three Champions League goals. He’ll be hoping to take his game to the next level under Rosenior, and looks good to score anytime against Charlton.

An EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal and a Premier League clash with Brentford follow that. In those games, Rosenior will want to see more defensive discipline from this team than has been the case of late.

The Gunners are also unlikely to throw too much caution to the wind in an away first leg. They’ve been excellent defensively this term, letting in just 0.7 goals per game in the Premier League. That suggests backing under 2.5 goals offers value next Wednesday, with an implied probability of around 52%.

A similar approach could be wise when Brentford visit Stamford Bridge in Rosenior’s first Premier League outing. Chelsea will be the favourites, but it’ll be a tough game against the in-form Bees. Since the start of December, six of the nine matches for Keith Andrews’ side have ended with under 2.5 goals.