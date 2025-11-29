Inter Miami vs New York City Predictions: Herons to boss play-off tie

Our betting expert expects Inter Miami to score freely again, with Tadeo Allende on target once more.

Best predictions for Inter Miami vs New York City

Tadeo Allende to score anytime at odds of 3.0 on bet365

1st Half - Inter Miami at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Inter Miami to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.2 on bet365

Allende to continue play-off streak

Whenever Inter Miami play, Leo Messi steals the show. The Argentine legend has registered six goals and four assists in the play-offs so far. However, he’s had plenty of assistance from compatriot Allende.

The 26-year-old has really delivered in these crucial end-of-season games. Allende’s five play-off goals have come at a rate of one every 67 minutes. He has scored braces in each of his team’s last two matches.

Playing alongside Messi has certainly helped Allende get more opportunities than at his previous clubs. The winger has averaged 2.17 shots and 1.13 shots on target per 90 minutes in MLS matches this year. With an implied probability of 33.3%, he seems to offer value as an anytime goalscorer bet here.

Inter Miami vs New York City Bet 1: Tadeo Allende to score anytimeat odds of 3.0 on bet365

Hosts to take control early on

Over the past few games, Inter Miami’s raw quality has shone through. They’ve taken the lead inside 20 minutes in three of their last four matches. On each of those three occasions, they led at half-time and won.

There are some doubts over whether their large number of older players can go the distance. Therefore, the objective will be to again stamp their authority on this game before fatigue sets in.

The hosts can take confidence from a 4-0 victory the last time these sides met in September. That match was in New York, but Messi scored two and assisted one in an easy Inter Miami win.

When they’re at their best, no defence in this league seems capable of stopping the Herons. They appear set to lead at the break against NYCFC, with an implied probability of 51.3%.

Inter Miami vs New York City Bet 2: 1st Half - Inter Miami at odds of 1.95 on bet365

Free-scoring Herons to fire again

Inter Miami’s attacking threat has been evident all year. They averaged 2.38 goals per game during the regular season. That was the best record of the 30 teams involved in Major League Soccer.

In the play-offs, that average has increased to 3.00 goals per game. They are now just seven away from a 100-goal MLS season overall. Messi has scored 11 and assisted nine times in his last seven club appearances. They could easily reach three figures.

New York City only finished fifth during the regular season in the Eastern Conference. They conceded 1.29 goals per game, and it’s surprising they’ve made it this far.

Having been outclassed by this opposition as recently as September, their defence is likely to struggle again. Backing Inter Miami to score over 2.5 goals appears to offer value with an implied probability of 45.5%.

Inter Miami vs New York City Bet 3: Inter Miami to score over 2.5 goalsat odds of 2.2 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Inter Miami 3-1 New York City

Goalscorers prediction - Inter Miami: Leo Messi x2, Tadeo Allende - New York City: Nicolas Fernandez

There are no second chances at this stage of the MLS play-offs. Both Inter Miami and New York City have held their nerve to reach the Eastern Conference final.

Inter Miami have stepped up a gear in their last two matches. They won 4-0 at home to Nashville and advanced to the semi-finals. That served up a potentially tricky away trip to Cincinnati, but they were dominant 4-0 winners again.

New York City also had to prove themselves on the road. They won their decisive first-round match 3-1 on the road against Charlotte. This was followed by a 1-0 semi-final victory at Philadelphia.

Probable lineups for Inter Miami vs New York City

Inter Miami expected lineup: Rios Novo, Alba, Allen, Falcon, Weigandt, Rodriguez, Busquets, De Paul, Silvetti, Allende, Messi

New York City expected lineup: Freese, O’Toole, Martins, Gustavo, Gray, Haak, O’Neill, Wolf, Moralez, Ojeda, Fernandez