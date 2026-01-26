bet365 Bonus Code Canada 365GOAL: Get $50 in Bonus Bets for Trail Blazers vs Celtics, NHL & EPL

Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on January 26 with high-stakes action across the NBA, NHL, and EPL. On the center stage tonight is the Portland Trail Blazers taking on the powerhouse Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET, a clash that could shake up the standings.

EPL - Everton vs Leeds, Jan 26, 3:00 PM ET

In this tight Premier League battle, the lines sit as follows: Everton (+162), Draw (+210), Leeds (+190), and the total hovering around 2.5 goals.

Iliman Ndiaye Over 0.5 shots on target (-138) is a top pick given his recent form of hitting that in multiple matches, while Brenden Aaronson Over 0.5 shots on target (-138) or Anytime Goalscorer (+450) offers value for Leeds’ attacking threat.

The total shots on target Over 4.5 and total corners Over 9.5 (-120) are also appealing props as both teams generate opportunities and set-piece chances. Finally, Dominic Calvert-Lewin Anytime Goal Scorer at +210, is worth a look given his strong scoring run and history in this matchup.

NBA - Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics, Jan 26, 8:00 PM ET

With the Boston Celtics (28–17) hosting the Portland Trail Blazers (23–23) at TD Garden and Boston heavily favored (–8.5 on the spread) with a total near 224.5, the prop markets offer diverse angles.

Celtics guard Derrick White Over 4.5 rebounds (-180) is an intriguing play given his recent stretch of consistent boards, while Payton Pritchard Over 4.5 assists (-185) looks strong as he runs the offense and racks up helpers against a middling Blazers defense.

On the scoring front, Jaylen Brown Over his points line remains attractive given his scoring volume this season. For Portland, Donovan Clingan Over rebounds has appeal thanks to his league-leading rebounding rate and recent double-double form.

NHL- Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers, Jan 26, 7:00 PM ET

This matchup features Boston as the stronger side in recent form and the offensive edge (Bruins scoring 3.3 GPG vs Rangers 2.6), and New York struggling to stop the run of play this season, creating some compelling game props around scoring and event frequency.

Lean Over 6.5 total goals (+100) on bet365, given both teams’ recent games trending higher and Boston’s ability to break big offensive nights.

For shots on goal props, Boston’s David Pastrnak Over shots on goal looks strong given his volume firepower, while Rangers’ Artemi Panarin Over 0.5 assists or Mika Zibanejad anytime points are viable if New York gets on the board early.

Additionally, over 2.5 total goals (+210) in a period stand out as higher-event props in what could be a fast-paced contest, especially with Boston’s special teams and power-play success in recent outings.

