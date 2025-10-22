Seth Willis

Writer

Biography: My journalism skills were sharpened at the prestigious Kenya Institute of Mass Communication before Moi University filled a few gaps. I have worked for several big Radio stations in Kenya, as well as Tanzania's Azam TV, and sports magazine. Well, I have been at home, here at GOAL, since 2015, and the best part is I cover the game I love, football, in Mzansi and African football at large.

My Football Story: I support the biggest team in London, Arsenal, and the best team in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs. I have played competitive football in Kenya, where I turned out for a fourth-tier side, playing alongside some big names like former Harambee Star Innocent Mutiso. My love for journalism made me avoid the top tiers during my prime.

Areas of Expertise:

The Premier Soccer League, South Africa

The Kenyan Premier League

African Football

Arsenal

Favourite Football Memory: Well, let's forget about me playing against the then Dylan Kerr-led Gor Mahia, who beat my team 7-0 a couple of years ago! The most recent memory was seeing El Capitan Yusuf Maart scoring that winning goal against Orlando Pirates in the 2024/25 Nedbank Cup final! Oh my! I had waited for a decade to celebrate Chiefs' triumph in a major competition.