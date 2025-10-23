Patrick Rowe

Writer

Pat has followed football closely all of his life and goes by the motto 'if you can't play it, write about it!', after realising at an early age his chances of making it to the professional game were limited. He received a BA (First Class Honours) degree in Economics from Nottingham Trent University, and quickly chose to give up working in a bar as a student to pursue his journalism career. He was trained by Aston Villa legend Gary Shaw at a young age, but sadly none of his talents brushed off on him.