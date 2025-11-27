Mounique Vilela

Brazilian and European football correspondent

Sports journalist specialized in sports journalism and the business of sports. For over ten years, I have lived football intensely, analyzing the world’s top leagues. Today, I produce SEO-optimized content on the Champions League, Premier League, Brasileirão, and La Liga. My experience combines passion for the game with an analytical mindset.

My story with football:

My earliest football memories are tied to my family. My father took my brother to matches at São Januário and the Maracanã, and I always insisted on going along. With my mother’s support, he would eventually agree. The energy of the supporters made me want to work in football and share that emotion with others.

Specialties:

SEO applied to sports journalism.

Correspondent for Brazilian football and American football.

My favorite football memory:

My first derby at the Maracanã happened on an Easter Sunday. During lunch, my father decided to take me to the Taça Guanabara final. I still remember the trip and the pre-match show on the radio. That was when I realized football is much more than just a game.