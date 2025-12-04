Spanish and European football correspondent

I am Carlos Martínez, a journalist and writer passionate about Mexican and international football. Since childhood, I grew up surrounded by stories and matches that shaped my life, and today I’m fortunate enough to tell them. At GOAL in Spanish, I create content that connects fans to the excitement of the game: from Liga MX coverage and transfer-market analysis to interviews with figures such as Andrés Guardado and Hugo Sánchez. I love diving deep into the stories behind goals, titles, and team decisions, always seeking to highlight the human side of the sport. Each article is an opportunity to share my passion for football and bring readers closer to moments that inspire and excite.

From a very young age, I grew up in a football-loving family, a passion that has stayed with me throughout my life. Between family conversations and neighborhood matches, I learned to value every play, every victory, and every lesson the sport teaches. My love for Mexican football led me to tell stories, interview its protagonists, and bring fans closer to the essence of the game with a human and intimate approach.

Liga MX coverage and Mexican football

Planning and creating sports SEO content

Transfer-market and signing analysis

Interviews and player/coach/board profiles

Features and reports on Mexican football history and culture

Witnessing América’s title in the Summer 2002 tournament—an Azteca Stadium filled to the brim and a historic comeback sealed by Hugo Norberto Castillo’s golden goal—was unforgettable. Another lasting memory is Mexico’s participation in the 2006 World Cup, where a generation that would define an era blended youth and experience. Rising talents like Andrés Guardado, Ricardo Osorio, and Rafael Márquez shined alongside established stars, leaving an indelible mark on Mexican football.

GK: Buffon

Defenders: Lahm, Maldini, Cannavaro, Roberto Carlos

Midfielders: Xavi, Zidane, Iniesta

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazário

