Headshot

Calum Preston Kelly

News writer

📝 Bio: I'm a news writer who joined up with the team at GOAL as of May 2025. This came shortly after I had completed my NCTJ journalism diploma at PA Media Academy, where I specialised in sports journalism. I previously received a BA (Honours) degree at King's College London, where I studied French and Spanish and was lucky enough to spend a year studying abroad. My experience in journalism dates back to 2017, when I got to report on Chelsea Women home matches for local newspapers and won awards two years running in the Newsquest Young Reporter Scheme. Even earlier that that, I began publishing a football blog the year that Leicester City won the Premier League. I also recently spent a season volunteering on the media team at National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough and have expertise in football across all levels of the pyramid and abroad.

My Football Story: I first fell in love with football as a seven-year-old watching the 2010 World Cup. Recording matches on my old-fashioned VHS player, I watched the recordings back time and again and learnt about all the players and teams. There the obsession began. The following season in 2010-11, my club QPR had the best campaign they have had in my lifetime, winning the Championship title and gaining promotion back to the Premier League, inspired by Moroccan magician Adel Taarabt. There have been moments of heartbreak too, though - namely England's gut-wrenching eliminations from the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

🎯 Areas of expertise:

  • Insight on English football from the Premier League and Championship down to non-league
  • European football and the tactical nous deployed across different spheres of the game
  • The use of social media to engage fans
  • Comment and analysis on transfer news and the player stories which matter most
  • Always looking to provide a unique viewpoint in tune with my own experiences

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: As a QPR fan, the play-off final in 2014 will be difficult to beat. Getting to be at Wembley to see Bobby Zamora's 90th-minute winner go in was a memory you can never forget. The fact my younger self had been somewhat afraid to go to the game, as I was sure Derby County would win - which they almost did - made it all the more special.

Articles by Calum Preston Kelly
  1. Kylian Mbappe Neymar PSG 2022-23Getty Images
    K. MbappeNeymar

    Ex-PSG star sheds light on Mbappe & Neymar 'rift'

    Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has revealed the circumstances behind the "rift" which developed between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar during the latter stages of their time together at the Parisian giants. The pair, signed as the world's two most expensive players ever and amongst the biggest stars in the game at the time, shared a close friendship at first but saw issues between them grow over their period at the club.

  2. Santos v Cruzeiro - Brasileirao 2025Getty Images Sport
    NeymarSantos FC

    Why Neymar will delay Santos contract renewal - explained

    Neymar's contract renewal with boyhood club Santos is set to be delayed, according to reports, as the Brazil superstar prepares for knee surgery. The 33-year-old is set to hold off on signing his extension until after the surgery has been completed, with the procedure expected to take place before Christmas. Neymar played through pain to ensure Santos avoided relegation from Brazil's Serie A, but will complete the knee procedure to keep his World Cup hopes alive.

  3. FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-ARSENALAFP
    GabrielArsenal

    📽️ | Injured Arsenal man Gabriel gets involved in 6-a-side bust-up

    Injury has not prevented Arsenal star Gabriel from getting involved in drama off the pitch, as the defender was seen embroiled in a furious bust-up during a six-a-side friendly in south London on Tuesday night. While the altercation was not physical and Gabriel was not playing in the game, he was seen running over to get involved in the incident following a 'horror' challenge during the match between supporters of Brazilian club Botafogo.

  4. Lionel Messi India tourGetty/GOAL
    L. MessiInter Miami CF

    📽️ | Messi's India tour chaos as angry fans hurl seats

    The first stop of Lionel Messi's India tour took an unexpected turn as angry fans ripped up seats and hurled objects onto the pitch as chaos descended at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. The unsavoury scenes came due to fan disgruntlement at Messi's brief 20-minute appearance, where they 'could not see his face'. The event organiser has been detained as a result of the incident and an enquiry is ongoing.

  5. Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    C. PalmerChelsea

    Maresca worryingly reveals Palmer is still playing through pain

    Cole Palmer is still enduring pain and is not yet capable of playing three matches a week for Chelsea, head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed, as he provided an update on the Blues talisman's fitness after his return to action earlier this month. Palmer had been out since late September but returned off the bench in the defeat to Leeds United, starting against Bournemouth last weekend but then being rested for the Champions League in midweek.

  6. Cristiano Ronaldo Vin DieselGetty/ Vin Diesel Instagram
    C. RonaldoAl Nassr FC

    CR7 is Fast & Furious! Vin Diesel teases Ronaldo film appearance

    Cristiano Ronaldo could soon become a part of one of the biggest film franchises of the modern era, as Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel confirmed on social media that a role has been written for CR7 in the next instalment of the American movie series. Portugal and Al-Nassr superstar Ronaldo, 40, is nearing the end of his playing career and previously announced in April of this year that he was launching his own film studio alongside Matthew Vaughn.

  7. Mason Greenwood Marseille 2025-26 Champions LeagueGetty
    M. GreenwoodTottenham

    Greenwood's chances of PL return revealed amid Tottenham links

    Mason Greenwood continues to thrive for Marseille in France, leading to growing speculation over whether a return to the Premier League could be possible for the former Manchester United outcast. Links with a move to La Liga have also gathered pace, while tentative links with both Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have led to questions after the highly controversial circumstances which led to his exile from Old Trafford in 2022.

  8. Mohamed Salah Antoine Semenyo Liverpool Bournemouth 2025-26Getty/GOAL
    A. SemenyoM. Salah

    Liverpool ready to bid for Semenyo in January

    Liverpool may make their move for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo in January once his £65 million ($87m) release clause becomes active, as the situation involving Mohamed Salah continues to intensify behind the scenes. The Reds reportedly feel that this situation, coupled with rival interest in Semenyo, may force their hand and result in a mid-season bid for the Ghanaian.

  9. William GallasGetty Images
    V. OsimhenChelsea

    Ex-Blues star begs club to sign 'dream' striker in January

    Ex-Chelsea star William Gallas has revealed who he believes the Blues should sign this January, as their lack of striking options rears its head once again following a second injury in quick succession for summer signing Liam Delap. Gallas believes the Blues should target 'dream' striker Victor Osimhen, who he believes would adapt with ease to the demands of the club and the Premier League and could put Chelsea 'on top'.

  10. FBL-CMR-ELECTIONAFP
    S. Eto'oCameroon

    Cameroon chaos! Two AFCON squads named & Eto'o locked in bitter feud

    Chaos is descending at Cameroon's Football Federation on the eve of the Africa Cup of Nations. Two squads have been named for the tournament, with two managers both intending to lead the side forward to the finals. Marc Brys was sacked by FA president Samuel Eto'o but remains in a 'bitter feud' with the legendary striker, who he claims is 'narcissistic' and has put his own best interests over those of the nation.

  1. Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport
    J. BellinghamReal Madrid

    'Victim' Bellingham's attitude defended by Ballon d'Or winner

    Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham has been defended by Ruud Gullit, who claims the 22-year-old is the best player Los Blancos have, and that he is the 'victim' of a lack of industry by his team-mates. Bellingham cut a frustrated figure at full-time as Real were defeated 2-1 at home by Manchester City in the Champions League, but former Ballon d'Or winner Gullit has hit back at renewed criticism of the Englishman's attitude.

  2. England v Andorra - 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship QualifierGetty Images Sport
    A. ColeChelsea

    Ashley Cole says coaching journey made him a 'better person'

    Former Chelsea and England star and current England Under-21 assistant coach Ashley Cole has revealed that his journey into coaching has made him a "better person", as he has been able to learn more about the human side of football and how to manage the people behind the players, and what they may be going through behind the scenes on a day-to-day basis. He also revealed some of the inspiration he has taken from his former managers in his playing career.

  3. Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney Wrexham 2025Getty Images Sport
    WrexhamManchester United

    Man Utd vs Wrexham? Reynolds' side in talks over friendly

    Talks are underway between Manchester United and Wrexham for the two clubs to take part in a headline-grabbing friendly next summer in pre-season ahead of the 2026/27 season. Scandinavia has been touted as a possible destination but nothing is yet confirmed, as discussions continue. The two clubs last faced each other in a friendly in July 2023 in San Diego in the United States, with Wrexham coming out 3-1 winners against a youthful Red Devils side.

  4. Bournemouth v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    L. DelapE. Maresca

    'Looks quite bad' - Maresca shares worrying Delap update

    Enzo Maresca has conceded that Liam Delap could be set to spend another period on the sidelines, after the Chelsea striker was taken off in the 32nd minute of his side's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth following a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old has already spent two months out of action with a hamstring injury since arriving at Stamford Bridge for £30 million ($40m) from Ipswich Town, and could see his frustrating start to life at Stamford Bridge continue.

  5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League 2025-26Getty
    M. SalahLiverpool

    Slot explains decision to bench Salah for third straight game

    Mohamed Salah will start on the bench for the third successive Premier League game as Liverpool face Leeds United at Elland Road, and head coach Arne Slot has explained his reasoning behind the decision as the Egyptian takes his place amongst the substitutes once again. The Reds have picked up four points in the two games since Salah was dropped, and Slot will hope that his decision pays off once again against the Whites.

  6. Wrexham PrestonGetty
    WrexhamPreston

    Wrexham denied victory at Preston by late equaliser

    Wrexham made it nine matches unbeaten in the Championship but saw all three points stolen away from them at Deepdale as teenager Harrison Armstrong equalised late on for Preston North End. The Red Dragons had led ever since the fourth minute through a simple Kieffer Moore finish, with James McClean clearing off the line and Arthur Okonkwo making a string of top-class saves before Preston equalised to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw between two sides with play-off ambitions.

  7. Arsenal FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
    L. TrossardArsenal

    Trossard forced off 40 mins after coming on & scoring in Arsenal loss

    Arsenal were dealt another potential injury blow as goalscorer Leandro Trossard was forced off with a limp late on in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the West Midlands. Trossard came on at half-time and drew his side level, only for Emiliano Buendia to strike deep in stoppage time to inflict just a second defeat on the Gunners in all competitions this season, amidst a growing list of injury concerns for Mikel Arteta.

  9. Arsenal FC v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    M. ArtetaArsenal

    Arteta reveals bizarre technique used to galvanise Arsenal players

    Mikel Arteta has revealed the unorthodox technique he used to get Arsenal players and staff onside when he first arrived at the club in 2019. Having arrived at the Emirates during a transitional period, he used the metaphor of making a "big mess" to represent how those outside the club viewed the Gunners at the time. Urging the players to accept his help in rediscovering "the standards" needed at the club, Arteta's words appear to have had the desired impact.

  10. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2025-26Getty
    C. RonaldoSaudi Pro League

    Ronaldo 'only foreign player worth what he earns' in Saudi Pro League

    A former Saudi Arabian sports minister has unleashed a withering assessment of the Saudi Pro League, claiming Cristiano Ronaldo is the only foreign player in the competition justifying their wages. Prince Abdullah bin Mosaad lauded Ronaldo's unparalleled ability to bring global exposure to the league. The 40-year-old extended his stay in the country when he signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr in the summer.

Older