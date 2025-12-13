Calum Preston Kelly

News writer

📝 Bio: I'm a news writer who joined up with the team at GOAL as of May 2025. This came shortly after I had completed my NCTJ journalism diploma at PA Media Academy, where I specialised in sports journalism. I previously received a BA (Honours) degree at King's College London, where I studied French and Spanish and was lucky enough to spend a year studying abroad. My experience in journalism dates back to 2017, when I got to report on Chelsea Women home matches for local newspapers and won awards two years running in the Newsquest Young Reporter Scheme. Even earlier that that, I began publishing a football blog the year that Leicester City won the Premier League. I also recently spent a season volunteering on the media team at National League South side Hampton & Richmond Borough and have expertise in football across all levels of the pyramid and abroad.

⚽ My Football Story: I first fell in love with football as a seven-year-old watching the 2010 World Cup. Recording matches on my old-fashioned VHS player, I watched the recordings back time and again and learnt about all the players and teams. There the obsession began. The following season in 2010-11, my club QPR had the best campaign they have had in my lifetime, winning the Championship title and gaining promotion back to the Premier League, inspired by Moroccan magician Adel Taarabt. There have been moments of heartbreak too, though - namely England's gut-wrenching eliminations from the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

🎯 Areas of expertise:

Insight on English football from the Premier League and Championship down to non-league

European football and the tactical nous deployed across different spheres of the game

The use of social media to engage fans

Comment and analysis on transfer news and the player stories which matter most

Always looking to provide a unique viewpoint in tune with my own experiences

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: As a QPR fan, the play-off final in 2014 will be difficult to beat. Getting to be at Wembley to see Bobby Zamora's 90th-minute winner go in was a memory you can never forget. The fact my younger self had been somewhat afraid to go to the game, as I was sure Derby County would win - which they almost did - made it all the more special.