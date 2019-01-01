Premier League 2019/20: artilheiros, garçons e classificação completa
A briga pelo título da Premier League 2019/20 já começou ! Enquanto Manchester City e Liverpool prometem novamente travar uma dura batalha nessa temporada, outros 18 clubes também entram no campeonato mais disputado do mundo com os mais objetivos distintos. E a disputa também se estende à artilharia nacional.
Seja na disputa pelo caneco, por vaga na próxima Liga dos Campeões, Liga Europa ou mesmo contra o rebaixamento, os times contam com seus artilheiros balançando as redes e seus 'garçons' criando chances de gol para alcançarem seus objetivos na campanha, que iniciou no mês de agosto e se estende até maio de 2020.
Veja os números a seguir!
Artilharia - Premier League 2019/20
|POS.
|JOGADOR
|CLUBE
|GOLS MARCADOS
|PARTIDAS
|1
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|3
|1
|2
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|2
|Ashley Barnes
|Burnley
|2
|1
|2
|Marcus Rashford
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|5
|Divock Origi
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|5
|Leander Dendonker
|Wolverhampton
|1
|1
|5
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|5
|Gabriel Jesus
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|5
|Teemu Pukki
|Norwich City
|1
|1
|5
|Daniel James
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|5
|Billy Sharp
|Sheffield United
|1
|1
|5
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|5
|Florin Andone
|Brighton
|1
|1
|5
|Gudmundsson
|Burnley
|1
|1
|5
|Ddombélé
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|5
|Martial
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|5
|Neal Maupay
|Brighton
|1
|1
|5
|Chris Mepham
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
*Números atualizados às 10h19 de 14 de agosto de 2019
Passes para gols - Premier League
|POS.
|JOGADOR
|CLUBE
|ASSISTÊNCIAS
|PARTIDAS
|1
|Riyad Mahrez
|Manchester City
|3
|1
|2
|Erick Pieters
|Burnley
|2
|1
|2
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|2
|1
|4
|Divock Origi
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|4
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|4
|Callum Wilson
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|4
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|4
|Maitland-Niles
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|4
|Lucas Moura
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|4
|Davy Propper
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|4
|Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|1
|1
|4
|Moussa Sissoko
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|4
|Andreas Pereira
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|4
|Pascal Grob
|Brighton
|1
|1
|4
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|1
|1
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|4
|Emiliano Buendia
|Norwich
|1
|1
Classificação completa - Premier League
|CLASSIFICAÇÃO
|EQUIPE
|PONTOS
|JOGOS
|SALDO DE GOLS
|APROVEITAMENTO
|1º
|Manchester City
|3
|1
|5
|100%
|2º
|Manchester United
|3
|1
|4
|100%
|3º
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|3
|100%
|4º
|Brighton
|3
|1
|3
|100%
|5º
|Burnley
|3
|1
|3
|100%
|6º
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2
|100%
|7º
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|1
|100%
|8º
|Bournemouth
|1
|1
|0
|33,30%
|9º
|Sheffield United
|1
|1
|0
|33,30%
|10º
|Crystal Palace
|1
|1
|0
|33,30%
|11º
|Everton
|1
|1
|0
|33,30%
|12º
|Leicester City
|1
|1
|0
|33,30%
|13º
|Wolverhampton
|1
|1
|0
|33,30%
|14º
|Newcastle
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|15º
|Aston Villa
|0
|1
|-2
|0
|16º
|Norwich
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|17º
|Southampton
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|18º
|Watford
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|19º
|Chelsea
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|20º
|West Ham
|0
|1
|-5
|0