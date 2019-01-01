Premier League 2019/20: artilheiros, garçons e classificação completa

Sterling? Kane? Salah? Separamos os números da atual edição do Campeonato Inglês

A briga pelo título da Premier League 2019/20 já começou ! Enquanto e prometem novamente travar uma dura batalha nessa temporada, outros 18 clubes também entram no campeonato mais disputado do mundo com os mais objetivos distintos. E a disputa também se estende à artilharia nacional.

Quer ver jogos ao vivo ou quando quiser? Acesse o DAZN e teste o serviço por um mês grátis!

Mais artigos abaixo

Seja na disputa pelo caneco, por vaga na próxima Liga dos Campeões, ou mesmo contra o rebaixamento, os times contam com seus artilheiros balançando as redes e seus 'garçons' criando chances de gol para alcançarem seus objetivos na campanha, que iniciou no mês de agosto e se estende até maio de 2020.

Veja os números a seguir!

Artilharia - Premier League 2019/20

POS. JOGADOR CLUBE GOLS MARCADOS PARTIDAS 1 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 3 1 2 Harry Kane 2 1 2 Ashley Barnes 2 1 2 Marcus Rashford 2 1 5 Divock Origi Liverpool 1 1 5 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1 5 Aubameyang 1 1 5 John McGinn 1 1 5 Leander Dendonker 1 1 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 1 1 5 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 1 1 5 Teemu Pukki City 1 1 5 Daniel James Manchester United 1 1 5 Billy Sharp 1 1 5 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 1 1 5 Florin Andone 1 1 5 Gudmundsson Burnley 1 1 5 Ddombélé Tottenham 1 1 5 Martial Manchester United 1 1 5 Neal Maupay Brighton 1 1 5 Chris Mepham Bournemouth 1 1

*Números atualizados às 10h19 de 14 de agosto de 2019

Passes para gols - Premier League

POS. JOGADOR CLUBE ASSISTÊNCIAS PARTIDAS 1 Riyad Mahrez Manchester City 3 1 2 Erick Pieters Burnley 2 1 2 Paul Pogba Manchester United 2 1 4 Divock Origi Liverpool 1 1 4 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 1 1 4 Callum Wilson Bournemouth 1 1 4 Lewis Dunk Brighton 1 1 4 Kyle Walker Manchester City 1 1 4 Maitland-Niles Arsenal 1 1 4 Lucas Moura Tottenham 1 1 4 Davy Propper Brighton 1 1 4 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 1 1 4 Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 1 1 4 Moussa Sissoko Tottenham 1 1 4 Andreas Pereira Manchester United 1 1 4 Pascal Grob Brighton 1 1 4 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 1 1 4 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City 1 1 4 Emiliano Buendia Norwich 1 1

Classificação completa - Premier League