Al-Seeb Thông tin chung

The 2026/27 Premier League season is finally here. Can defending champions Arsenal retain their crown against a rebuilding Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham? Explore the latest tactical trends, title race predictions, and how set-pieces could decide the final standings.
Liverpool have seen a £50 million bid for Yankuba Minteh rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion as the Reds step up their search for attacking reinforcements. The Merseyside giants are prioritising a new wide forward following the departure of Mohamed Salah, but they have been told in no uncertain terms that the Gambia international will not be sold cheaply.
In today's football landscape, stats rule everything. From fantasy football to betting to post-match pub debates, data is at the heart of how we watch, think, and win. But in a world where we're drowning in numbers, it's never been harder to find the information that actually matters.
That's where Statz comes in - the platform built for football fans, fantasy players and bettors who want smarter data, sharper tools, and a genuine edge.
In today's football landscape, stats rule everything. From fantasy football to betting to post-match pub debates, data is at the heart of how we watch, think, and win. But in a world where we're drowning in numbers, it's never been harder to find the information that actually matters.
That's where Statz comes in - the platform built for football fans, fantasy players and bettors who want smarter data, sharper tools, and a genuine edge.
Adam Wharton is generating transfer talk again, with ex-Liverpool star Ray Houghton revealing to GOAL that fellow Reds legend Jan Molby is a “big fan” of the Crystal Palace midfielder. Anfield has been mooted as a potential landing spot for the England international, with interest building ahead of the summer deadline in 2026 - with formal bids seemingly in the pipeline.
Rio Ngumoha may be first in line to take on the challenge of filling Mohamed Salah’s boots at Liverpool, but ex-Reds star Emile Heskey has told GOAL what the teenage wonderkid “needs to change” in order to thrive in that role. Somebody is required to follow in the footsteps of Anfield’s ‘Egyptian King’, with it possible that a 17-year-old sensation will be charged with that task.