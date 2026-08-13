Al-Seeb Thông tin chung

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FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-LIVERPOOL

Brighton reject £50m Reds bid for Minteh

Liverpool have seen a £50 million bid for Yankuba Minteh rejected by Brighton & Hove Albion as the Reds step up their search for attacking reinforcements. The Merseyside giants are prioritising a new wide forward following the departure of Mohamed Salah, but they have been told in no uncertain terms that the Gambia international will not be sold cheaply.

Y. MintehBrighton & Hove Albion
Elliot Anderson Luke Shaw

The low-cost players who will transform your FPL squad

In today's football landscape, stats rule everything. From fantasy football to betting to post-match pub debates, data is at the heart of how we watch, think, and win. But in a world where we're drowning in numbers, it's never been harder to find the information that actually matters. That's where Statz comes in - the platform built for football fans, fantasy players and bettors who want smarter data, sharper tools, and a genuine edge.

Premier LeagueCULTURE
Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai

Your guide to dominating the early FPL Gameweeks

In today's football landscape, stats rule everything. From fantasy football to betting to post-match pub debates, data is at the heart of how we watch, think, and win. But in a world where we're drowning in numbers, it's never been harder to find the information that actually matters. That's where Statz comes in - the platform built for football fans, fantasy players and bettors who want smarter data, sharper tools, and a genuine edge.

Premier LeagueCULTURE
Adam Wharton Liverpool crest 2026

Future Liverpool star? Reds legend a ‘big fan’ of Wharton

Adam Wharton is generating transfer talk again, with ex-Liverpool star Ray Houghton revealing to GOAL that fellow Reds legend Jan Molby is a “big fan” of the Crystal Palace midfielder. Anfield has been mooted as a potential landing spot for the England international, with interest building ahead of the summer deadline in 2026 - with formal bids seemingly in the pipeline.

ExclusiveA. Wharton
Mohamed Salah Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 2026

Next Salah? What Liverpool wonderkid Ngumoha ‘needs to change’

Rio Ngumoha may be first in line to take on the challenge of filling Mohamed Salah’s boots at Liverpool, but ex-Reds star Emile Heskey has told GOAL what the teenage wonderkid “needs to change” in order to thrive in that role. Somebody is required to follow in the footsteps of Anfield’s ‘Egyptian King’, with it possible that a 17-year-old sensation will be charged with that task.

ExclusiveR. Ngumoha
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August 2026
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