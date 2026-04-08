Ikhtisar Iraq

When were Crystal Palace founded?

Crystal Palace was originally founded in 1861 by the members of the Crystal Palace Company, who first founded a cricket club in 1857. The football team remained amateur until turning professional in 1905. Crystal Palace are the oldest football club still actively playing professional football in the world.

Who are the owners of Crystal Palace?

Steve Parish, who bought a stake in the club in 2010, has a 10% stake in Crystal Palace. American businessman John Textor, through his company Eagle Football Holdings, owns a 45% majority stake. Josh Harris and David Blitzer own 18% stake each, while investor Robert Franco owns 5% stake in the club.

What is Crystal Palace's stadium called?

Crystal Palace play their games at the Selhurst Park, which has been the club's home ground since 1924.

What is Selhurst Park's capacity?

Selhurst Park has a capacity of 25,486. From 1985 to 1991, and from 1991 to 2003, Charlton Athletic and Wimbledon shared the venue with Crystal Palace, respectively.

How many trophies have Crystal Palace won?

Crystal Palace are yet to win a single major honour, making it to the FA Cup final twice.

How many Premier League (top flight) titles have Crystal Palace won?

No manager has led Crystal Palace to an English top flight title yet, with their best-ever finish coming in the 1990-91 season, when they finished third.

Who has made the most appearances for Crystal Palace?

Former Scottish centre-back Jim Cannon holds the record for making the most appearances for Crystal Palace, playing 600 games while spending his entire career at the Selhurst Park.

Who is Crystal Palace's all-time top goalscorer?

Peter Simpson scored 165 goals during his five-season stint at the club (1929-30 to 1933-34) and is Crystal Palace's all-time top goalscorer.

Which famous players have played for Crystal Palace?

Wilfried Zaha, Ian Wright, Wayne Hennessey, and Christian Benteke are some of Crystal Palace's most famous players ever.

Which famous managers have been in charge of Crystal Palace?

Edmund Goodman, Terry Venables, Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson, Frank de Boer, and Patrick Vieira are Crystal Palace's most famous managers ever.

What is Crystal Palace's nickname?