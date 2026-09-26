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Saint Vincent and The Grenadines

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Overview

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CBF slashes foreign player limits to protect emerging Brazilian talent

The Brazilian Football Confederation has sanctioned a gradual reduction in overseas player limits across its top two divisions, cutting matchday quotas from nine to five by 2030. Aimed at safeguarding opportunities for domestic youngsters, the sweeping structural reform also introduces mandatory minimum quotas for under-23 players within senior squads.

BrazilSantos FC
Fenerbahce-vs-Genclerbirligi-21th-week-Trendyol-Super-League-202

Fred returns to Atletico Mineiro

Former Manchester United midfielder Fred is set to return to his roots after agreeing a permanent move to Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro. The experienced playmaker will depart Turkish side Fenerbahce to head back to the club where his footballing journey first began as a teenager.

FredFenerbahce
FBL-WC-2014-BRA-TRAINING

Hulk offers blunt verdict on Neymar's World Cup hopes

Brazil veteran Hulk has delivered a surprisingly neutral assessment regarding Neymar’s potential inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup. As the legendary forward battles to regain full match fitness following a lengthy injury absence, the lack of an explicit endorsement from his former international team-mate has intensified the selection debate.

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September 2026
CONCACAF Nations League
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
2
French Guiana badge
French Guiana
GUF
1
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
Belize badge
Belize
BLZ
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
October 2026
CONCACAF Nations League
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Sint Maarten
SIM
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines badge
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines
VCT
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Standings

Serie A crestSerie A

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Bahia crestBahia28121064335846
L
W
W
W
W
6Cruzeiro crestCruzeiro2813694240245
W
L
W
L
W
7Atletico MG crestAtletico MG2711793632440
D
W
L
W
D
8Santos FC crestSantos FC2710894140138
W
W
W
W
D
9Coritiba crestCoritiba28108103743-638
L
D
L
W
W
More

Betting spotlight

Norway vs Portugal predictions: Nations League champions to be humbled
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