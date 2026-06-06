+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
RSD Alcala

RSD Alcala Overview

Kennet Eichhorn

Liverpool & Man City handed boost as Bayern pull out of transfer race

Manchester City and Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners to land Hertha Berlin sensation Kennet Eichhorn after the Bundesliga's heavyweights cooled their interest. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both stepped back from negotiations for the 16-year-old midfielder, citing eye-watering financial requirements. The Premier League duo are now in pole position to secure one of Europe's most highly-rated teenagers.

LiverpoolManchester City
Tim Iroegbunam Everton 2024

Dortmund launch move for Everton midfield sensation

Borussia Dortmund have set their sights on Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam following his impressive performances in the Premier League. The 22-year-old talent has attracted major interest from top European clubs, with both Dortmund and Stuttgart planning to make their moves. However, Everton are determined to keep hold of their rising star ahead of the upcoming campaign.

EvertonT. Iroegbunam
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-FRANKFURT

BVB deny Fenerbahce bid for Guirassy

Borussia Dortmund have responded firmly to the growing speculation surrounding Serhou Guirassy's future, with managing director Lars Ricken dismissing claims of an imminent exit. Despite intense interest from Turkey, the Bundesliga giants are determined to keep hold of their talismanic striker as they prepare for the new campaign.

S. GuirassyBundesliga
Summer window GFX

30 players who will define the summer transfer window

And there we have it. The 2025-26 European football season is in the books, capped by Paris Saint-Germain beating Arsenal in the Champions League final to defend their continental crown. Soon the past nine months or so will become distant memories, such is the speed at which the footballing world moves on, especially when major tournaments on the horizon.

AnalysisTransfers
Cristiano Ronaldo Steven Gerrard Lionel Messi UCL composite

Every Champions League final, ranked from worst to best

The Champions League final. It's the biggest match on the club calendar in football, always featuring historic clubs and so often the best players on the planet at that moment. Sometimes, it lives up to expectation in the most extraordinary fashion. Sometimes, sadly, it just doesn't. Either way, there is usually drama, as was the case in Saturday's final as Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties.

Champions LeagueParis Saint-Germain
More
More

Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich342851122368689
W
W
D
W
W
2Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund34227570343673
W
W
L
W
L
3RB Leipzig crestRB Leipzig34205966471965
L
W
L
W
W
4VfB Stuttgart crestVfB Stuttgart34188871492262
D
W
D
D
L
5Hoffenheim crestHoffenheim34187965521361
L
W
D
W
W
More

Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Inghilterra - Nuova Zelanda: strada in discesa per i Tre Leoni
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal