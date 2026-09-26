Anguilla Overview

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Anguilla

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Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Liverpool and Man Utd keep close eye on Spurs defender

Liverpool and Manchester United have both placed Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Micky van de Ven under close observation as they weigh up future defensive reinforcements. The Dutch international has emerged as one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League, sparking interest from the division's traditional heavyweights.

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September 2026
CONCACAF Nations League
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Antigua and Barbuda
ATG
5
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Anguilla
AIA
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
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Anguilla
AIA
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Aruba
ABW
October 2026
CONCACAF Nations League
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Anguilla
AIA
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Antigua and Barbuda
ATG
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Standings

Liga Premier crestLiga Premier

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Brentford crestBrentford523010469
W
D
D
D
W
5Leeds United crestLeeds United52307349
D
W
D
D
W
6Liverpool crestLiverpool52307439
W
D
W
D
D
7Everton crestEverton52306339
W
D
D
D
W
8Hull City crestHull City52216428
L
D
D
W
W
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Zoom sur les paris

Pronostic Angleterre vs Espagne 26/09/2026 : la Roja pour dominer les hommes de Tuchel
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