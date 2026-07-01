PSL transfer news: Latest Betway Premiership rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & the rest of the PSL teams

Belgian side Saint-Gilloise are expected to land the signature of Relebohile Mofokeng in the coming days, according to Nieuwsblad.

The report says the Belgian side have been tracking the Pirates star for some time and are confident of finalising a deal for "several millions".

Meanwhile, Pirates fans could also lose Oswin Appollis as multiple reports credit Portuguese giants FC Porto with a firm interest in the winger, with some commentators going so far as to say the deal is done and only minor details are outstanding.

Losing two of their best attackers in one window could derail The Ghost's hopes of retaining their league title and challenging for continental glory.

However, the Mayfair club have proven adept at succession planning in the past so they will likely have a plan for spending the Mofokeng and Appollis fees on the next generation of Bucs heroes.



