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Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

PSL transfer news: Latest Betway Premiership rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & the rest of the PSL teams

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Transfers
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
AmaZulu
Chippa United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Polokwane City
Richards Bay
Sekhukhune United
Stellenbosch FC
Siwelele
TS Galaxy
Marumo Gallants
Magesi FC
AmaZulu FC
Durban City
Orbit College
B. McCarthy

Check out the latest transfer news and rumours from Amakhosi, Buccaneers, Masandawana, the rest of the PSL teams and South African players and coaches plying their trade abroad.

  • Shalulile's trophy-laden Sundowns spell ends

    Mamelodi Sundowns have bid farewell to one of the most influential players in the club's modern history, bringing an end to a trophy-laden spell in Tshwane.

    "Peter Shalulile departs Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the club’s most prolific forwards," the club announced on Thursday.

    "Thank you for the goals, trophies, and the commitment in yellow. All the best for what comes next, Peter."



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  • Khanyisa Mayo of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Kaizer Chiefs pay big bucks for Khanyisa Mayo

    Despite his disappointing loan spell at Naturena, Kick Off are reporting that Chiefs have paid a fee of between R10 million and R11.2 million for the permanent transfer of the 27-year-old forward.

    The fee is almost half of what Algerian club CR Belouizdad paid for him when they took him from Cape Town City.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Two Bucs stars headed for Europe

    Belgian side Saint-Gilloise are expected to land the signature of Relebohile Mofokeng in the coming days, according to Nieuwsblad.

    The report says the Belgian side have been tracking the Pirates star for some time and are confident of finalising a deal for "several millions".

    Meanwhile, Pirates fans could also lose Oswin Appollis as multiple reports credit Portuguese giants FC Porto with a firm interest in the winger, with some commentators going so far as to say the deal is done and only minor details are outstanding.

    Losing two of their best attackers in one window could derail The Ghost's hopes of retaining their league title and challenging for continental glory.

    However, the Mayfair club have proven adept at succession planning in the past so they will likely have a plan for spending the Mofokeng and Appollis fees on the next generation of Bucs heroes.


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  • South Africa v Canada: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Forest want Mbokazi

    This one is also from SoccerBeat who have credited Premier League club Nottingham Forest with an interest in acquiring Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

    After the 20-year-old's World Cup heroics we expect the list of interested European clubs to grow exponentially, but with his MLS career at Chicago Fire still in its infancy, it is likely clubs will have to wait until the January window before the Fire will be prepared to let their prized asset go.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 51-EGY-NIGAFP

    Nigeria international goalkeeper sets sights overseas

    A source has revealed to Soccer Laduma that Stanley Nwabali is closing in on a deal in Saudi Arabia.

    "At the moment, Saudi Arabia looks like the most likely destination," a source told the publication.

    "The club involved likes his profile and believes he can add experience and quality to their squad.

    "There could be some developments by the end of this week if everything goes according to plan," the source concluded.

  • Al-Taawoun FC & Al-Ettifaq want Sundowns midfielder

    According to sources speaking to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the 29-year-old is on the radar of Mohua Nkota's Saudi Pro League club and Sugar of Al-Qassim.

    The report claims that Mokoena has 'received two official offers' from the clubs already but offers no further details.


  • Langelihle Phili and Isaac Cisse, Stellenbosch vs Golden ArrowsBackpage

    Ivorian midfielder headed to Belgium

    Belgian Pro League side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club are closing in on finalising a move for Isaac Cisse after they agreed a fee with Golden Arrows, according to FARPost.

    However, the move now rests on the 19-year-old obtaining a work permit which, if unsuccessful, could open the door for Orlando Pirates again.

  • Orlando Pirates transfer announcement

    Mmolai becomes eighth Pirates signing

    Orlando Pirates have signed 23-year-old midfielder Matome Mmolai from Leicesterford City FC, according to a report in FARPost.

    He joins confirmed signings Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sibangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, and Ghampani Lungu.

    Pirates are also expected to announce the arrivals of Siwelele FC duo Neo Rapoo and Aphiwe Baliti, and Golden Arrows star Siyanda Ndlovu in due course.

  • Bethuel Muzeu, Namibia, January 2024Getty

    Sekhukhune sign Nambian striker

    Bethuel Muzeu has reportedly put pen to paper on a deal that sees him tied to Babina Noko for the next two seasons.

    A report in FARPost states the striker is a replacement for Bradley Grobler, who is headed to Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch, and the 26-year-old is added to the likes of Nyiko Mobbie, Athenkosi Mcaba, Givemore Khupe, Palelo Mafuyeke and Samba O’Neil who have all been signed to help former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze fulfil the club's ambition of competing for trophies.

  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi Sundowns Neo Rapoo SiweleleBackpagepix

    Neo Rapoo deal done

    Soccer Laduma report that Orlando Pirates have finalised the transfer of Siwelele's young left back Neo Rapoo.

    The 20-year-old South African junior international will find some stiff competition for a starting berth at Bucs with Deon Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba already entrenched.

  • Dillon Sheppard Kaizer Chiefs.Backpagepix.

    Frenchman’s technical team bolstered

    Kaizer Chiefs announced the appointment of their new head coach Fernando Da Cruz on Wednesday and filled out his technical bench with assistant coach Mahmoud Abbas and sports science expert Julien Le Heran.

    Now, however, FARPost are reporting that Dillon Sheppard will be appointed as second assistant coach to provide a local presence within the technical setup to help the French coach assimilate the unique demands of the Betway Premiership.

  • Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Congolese to stay despite North Africa interest

    With his behaviour on social media and rumoured interest from Libyan giants Al-Ittihad, it was thought that Glody Makabi Lilepo's time with Kaizer Chiefs was coming to a close.

    However, a report in Soccer Laduma says the 28-year-old is very firmly staying at Naturena.

    "That's useless. Lilepo is here. Lilepo is around. There is nothing like that. He is not going anywhere," an insider revealed to the publication.

  • Karim Kimvuidi lands at Hapoel Petah Tikva



  • Christopher Sithole, Marumo Gallants, Eva Nga, Chippa United, October 2025Backpage

    Star midfielder out of contract

    Lucky Sekela Sithole is set to leave Marumo Gallants upon the expiration of his contract.

    iDiski Times reports that the 29-year-old will not be short of suitors in the PSL after he was an ever-present in the Gallants midfield and was vital to their ultimate survival bid.

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Manqoba Mngqithi available again

    The 55-year-old coach is set to leave Golden Arrows at the conclusion of his current contract at the end of June, according to Soccer Laduma.

    Mngqithi's assistant coaches, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Musa Bilankulu will be leaving too, so Abafana Bes'thende are looking for an entirely new technical bench for the 2026/27 season.

    The publication also states that Mngqithi is weighing up his options, both locally and internationally, to find a suitable project.