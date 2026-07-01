PSL transfer news: Latest Betway Premiership rumours from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns & the rest of the PSL teams
Shalulile's trophy-laden Sundowns spell ends
Mamelodi Sundowns have bid farewell to one of the most influential players in the club's modern history, bringing an end to a trophy-laden spell in Tshwane.
"Peter Shalulile departs Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the club’s most prolific forwards," the club announced on Thursday.
"Thank you for the goals, trophies, and the commitment in yellow. All the best for what comes next, Peter."
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Kaizer Chiefs pay big bucks for Khanyisa Mayo
Despite his disappointing loan spell at Naturena, Kick Off are reporting that Chiefs have paid a fee of between R10 million and R11.2 million for the permanent transfer of the 27-year-old forward.
The fee is almost half of what Algerian club CR Belouizdad paid for him when they took him from Cape Town City.
- Backpage
Two Bucs stars headed for Europe
Belgian side Saint-Gilloise are expected to land the signature of Relebohile Mofokeng in the coming days, according to Nieuwsblad.
The report says the Belgian side have been tracking the Pirates star for some time and are confident of finalising a deal for "several millions".
Meanwhile, Pirates fans could also lose Oswin Appollis as multiple reports credit Portuguese giants FC Porto with a firm interest in the winger, with some commentators going so far as to say the deal is done and only minor details are outstanding.
Losing two of their best attackers in one window could derail The Ghost's hopes of retaining their league title and challenging for continental glory.
However, the Mayfair club have proven adept at succession planning in the past so they will likely have a plan for spending the Mofokeng and Appollis fees on the next generation of Bucs heroes.
- Getty Images Sport
Forest want Mbokazi
This one is also from SoccerBeat who have credited Premier League club Nottingham Forest with an interest in acquiring Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
After the 20-year-old's World Cup heroics we expect the list of interested European clubs to grow exponentially, but with his MLS career at Chicago Fire still in its infancy, it is likely clubs will have to wait until the January window before the Fire will be prepared to let their prized asset go.
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Nigeria international goalkeeper sets sights overseas
A source has revealed to Soccer Laduma that Stanley Nwabali is closing in on a deal in Saudi Arabia.
"At the moment, Saudi Arabia looks like the most likely destination," a source told the publication.
"The club involved likes his profile and believes he can add experience and quality to their squad.
"There could be some developments by the end of this week if everything goes according to plan," the source concluded.
Al-Taawoun FC & Al-Ettifaq want Sundowns midfielder
According to sources speaking to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the 29-year-old is on the radar of Mohua Nkota's Saudi Pro League club and Sugar of Al-Qassim.
The report claims that Mokoena has 'received two official offers' from the clubs already but offers no further details.
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Ivorian midfielder headed to Belgium
Belgian Pro League side Royal Charleroi Sporting Club are closing in on finalising a move for Isaac Cisse after they agreed a fee with Golden Arrows, according to FARPost.
However, the move now rests on the 19-year-old obtaining a work permit which, if unsuccessful, could open the door for Orlando Pirates again.
Mmolai becomes eighth Pirates signing
Orlando Pirates have signed 23-year-old midfielder Matome Mmolai from Leicesterford City FC, according to a report in FARPost.
He joins confirmed signings Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sibangani Zulu, Bohlale Ngwato, and Ghampani Lungu.
Pirates are also expected to announce the arrivals of Siwelele FC duo Neo Rapoo and Aphiwe Baliti, and Golden Arrows star Siyanda Ndlovu in due course.
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Sekhukhune sign Nambian striker
Bethuel Muzeu has reportedly put pen to paper on a deal that sees him tied to Babina Noko for the next two seasons.
A report in FARPost states the striker is a replacement for Bradley Grobler, who is headed to Gavin Hunt's Stellenbosch, and the 26-year-old is added to the likes of Nyiko Mobbie, Athenkosi Mcaba, Givemore Khupe, Palelo Mafuyeke and Samba O’Neil who have all been signed to help former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze fulfil the club's ambition of competing for trophies.
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Neo Rapoo deal done
Soccer Laduma report that Orlando Pirates have finalised the transfer of Siwelele's young left back Neo Rapoo.
The 20-year-old South African junior international will find some stiff competition for a starting berth at Bucs with Deon Hotto and Nkosikhona Ndaba already entrenched.
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Frenchman’s technical team bolstered
Kaizer Chiefs announced the appointment of their new head coach Fernando Da Cruz on Wednesday and filled out his technical bench with assistant coach Mahmoud Abbas and sports science expert Julien Le Heran.
Now, however, FARPost are reporting that Dillon Sheppard will be appointed as second assistant coach to provide a local presence within the technical setup to help the French coach assimilate the unique demands of the Betway Premiership.
- Backpage
Congolese to stay despite North Africa interest
With his behaviour on social media and rumoured interest from Libyan giants Al-Ittihad, it was thought that Glody Makabi Lilepo's time with Kaizer Chiefs was coming to a close.
However, a report in Soccer Laduma says the 28-year-old is very firmly staying at Naturena.
"That's useless. Lilepo is here. Lilepo is around. There is nothing like that. He is not going anywhere," an insider revealed to the publication.
Karim Kimvuidi lands at Hapoel Petah Tikva
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Star midfielder out of contract
Lucky Sekela Sithole is set to leave Marumo Gallants upon the expiration of his contract.
iDiski Times reports that the 29-year-old will not be short of suitors in the PSL after he was an ever-present in the Gallants midfield and was vital to their ultimate survival bid.
- Backpage
Manqoba Mngqithi available again
The 55-year-old coach is set to leave Golden Arrows at the conclusion of his current contract at the end of June, according to Soccer Laduma.
Mngqithi's assistant coaches, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Musa Bilankulu will be leaving too, so Abafana Bes'thende are looking for an entirely new technical bench for the 2026/27 season.
The publication also states that Mngqithi is weighing up his options, both locally and internationally, to find a suitable project.