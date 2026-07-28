Abdeslam Ouaddou sheds light on why Orlando Pirates 'needed this finisher' as Sebastian Pedersen arrives
- Orlando Pirates
Solving the efficiency problem
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained the thinking behind the club's decision to strengthen their attack with the signing of Norwegian forward Sebastian Pedersen.
While the Buccaneers consistently created chances last season, converting them often proved to be the missing piece, prompting the club to recruit a proven finisher from Sogndal.
Explaining the rationale behind the move, Ouaddou revealed that the scouting department specifically targeted a striker capable of improving the team's efficiency in front of goal and turning their attacking dominance into more goals.
"The scouting department of the club, I think, was looking for a profile that can help us increase the average of conversion," Ouaddou said as quoted by iDiski Times.
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A different profile for the Buccaneers attack
The Buccaneers already boast several domestic talents in their frontline, including the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma.
However, Ouaddou felt that the squad lacked a specific type of penalty-box predator to complement these existing assets.
He emphasised the specific role the newcomer is expected to play, stating: "As you have seen last season, we needed this finisher, this profile who can finish the actions.
"I know last season, we were the team in the continent who had the best average of chances [created], and we have some good players with us.
"I think he’s integrating with the group."
Scouting and technical analysis behind the move
The process of identifying Pedersen was not a reactive one, but rather the result of extensive technical analysis by the club’s recruitment team.
With Pirates aiming to compete on multiple fronts, including the pursuit of continental success, the addition of a proven European goalscorer provides a different dimension to their tactical setup.
The coach expressed full confidence in the data and eye-testing that led the club to secure the 27-year-old's signature.
"I think the scouting department have seen him, we have studied him, and I think it’s somebody who can bring us his freshness, his quality and his competencies," Ouaddou explained.
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Integration during the Spanish pre-season tour
The striker joined the squad for their pre-season preparations in Spain, a period Ouaddou views as vital for both tactical instruction and building team chemistry.
Ouaddou noted the importance of the transitional period to help the striker settle into his new surroundings.
"It’s why it’s very important for us to have him with us for a couple of days in Spain trying to integrate him, because as you know, you can be a good player, but when you come in a new environment, we have to make it easy for him and to integrate him in our collective."
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