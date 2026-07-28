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Sebastian Pedersen
Sinolwetu Tompela

Abdeslam Ouaddou sheds light on why Orlando Pirates 'needed this finisher' as Sebastian Pedersen arrives

A. Ouaddou
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Durban City
MTN 8 Cup
S. Pedersen
Y. Mbuthuma
E. Makgopa

The Buccaneers head coach has detailed the strategic thinking behind the club’s surprise acquisition of a Norwegian striker. The 27-year-old marksman arrives at Soweto with a reputation for clinical finishing, a trait the Moroccan tactician believes was missing during the previous campaign.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando Pirates preseasonOrlando Pirates

    Solving the efficiency problem

    Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained the thinking behind the club's decision to strengthen their attack with the signing of Norwegian forward Sebastian Pedersen.

    While the Buccaneers consistently created chances last season, converting them often proved to be the missing piece, prompting the club to recruit a proven finisher from Sogndal.

    Explaining the rationale behind the move, Ouaddou revealed that the scouting department specifically targeted a striker capable of improving the team's efficiency in front of goal and turning their attacking dominance into more goals.

    "The scouting department of the club, I think, was looking for a profile that can help us increase the average of conversion," Ouaddou said as quoted by iDiski Times.


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  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    A different profile for the Buccaneers attack

    The Buccaneers already boast several domestic talents in their frontline, including the likes of Evidence Makgopa and Yanela Mbuthuma.

    However, Ouaddou felt that the squad lacked a specific type of penalty-box predator to complement these existing assets.

    He emphasised the specific role the newcomer is expected to play, stating: "As you have seen last season, we needed this finisher, this profile who can finish the actions.

    "I know last season, we were the team in the continent who had the best average of chances [created], and we have some good players with us.

    "I think he’s integrating with the group."


  • Sebastian Pedersen Orlando Pirates

    Scouting and technical analysis behind the move

    The process of identifying Pedersen was not a reactive one, but rather the result of extensive technical analysis by the club’s recruitment team.

    With Pirates aiming to compete on multiple fronts, including the pursuit of continental success, the addition of a proven European goalscorer provides a different dimension to their tactical setup.

    The coach expressed full confidence in the data and eye-testing that led the club to secure the 27-year-old's signature.

    "I think the scouting department have seen him, we have studied him, and I think it’s somebody who can bring us his freshness, his quality and his competencies," Ouaddou explained.


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  • Orlando Pirates preseason Backpagepix

    Integration during the Spanish pre-season tour

    The striker joined the squad for their pre-season preparations in Spain, a period Ouaddou views as vital for both tactical instruction and building team chemistry.

    Ouaddou noted the importance of the transitional period to help the striker settle into his new surroundings.

    "It’s why it’s very important for us to have him with us for a couple of days in Spain trying to integrate him, because as you know, you can be a good player, but when you come in a new environment, we have to make it easy for him and to integrate him in our collective."

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