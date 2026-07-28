Abdeslam Ouaddou sheds light on why Orlando Pirates 'needed this finisher' as Sebastian Pedersen arrives

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained the thinking behind the club's decision to strengthen their attack with the signing of Norwegian forward Sebastian Pedersen.

While the Buccaneers consistently created chances last season, converting them often proved to be the missing piece, prompting the club to recruit a proven finisher from Sogndal.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Ouaddou revealed that the scouting department specifically targeted a striker capable of improving the team's efficiency in front of goal and turning their attacking dominance into more goals.

"The scouting department of the club, I think, was looking for a profile that can help us increase the average of conversion," Ouaddou said as quoted by iDiski Times.



