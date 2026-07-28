Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ethan Chislett backed to unlock his full potential despite slow start - 'I have confidence in him because...'
The weight of expectation at Naturena
Ethan Chislett heads into a pivotal second season at Kaizer Chiefs, with mounting expectations for the midfielder to finally establish himself as a regular starter.
After arriving at Naturena on a two-year deal with an option for a further year, the 27-year-old now faces a crucial campaign that could determine his long-term future at the club.
His debut season offered only glimpses of his potential, as he made just nine appearances and was unable to complete a full 90 minutes in any of them.
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Overcoming the difficulty of PSL adaptation
Former Mpumalanga Black Aces goalkeeper Nick Gindre, who shared a similar career path of playing for AFC Wimbledon in London, believes that Chislett’ slow start was an inevitable consequence of cultural and tactical shifts.
Speaking on the midfielder's progress, Gindre noted that the transition from the lower divisions of English football to the South African top flight is often underestimated by observers.
"I think the expectation will be that he contributes more this season under the new manager because he is now familiar with the club and the league," says Gindre as per KickOff.
"The challenges that come with making the switch from playing lower division in the UK to the PSL must never be underestimated.
"It is a different and difficult world here in the PSL. South African football is not like anywhere in the world and is very difficult.
"In the UK it is all structural while in the PSL it is more free flowing here with the licence to be creative."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Tactical shifts and technical demands
Gindre believes Chislett's adaptation to the demands and culture at Chiefs is now behind him, paving the way for the midfielder to play a much bigger role this season.
"From my experience when I came, they thought I was too strict and too disciplined because I felt we needed to do more extras and be in the gym a lot more," he explained.
"It is part of the culture that you need to understand.
"But then with Ethan’s second season, I think now that he has adjusted, he should get more minutes.
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A defining moment for Chislett’s future
Despite a challenging first season at Naturena, Gindre believes Chislett has all the attributes to succeed and expects him to show his true quality as he settles into his surroundings.
"I’m sure he knows it as well that he needs to grab his chance.
"I have confidence in him because he wouldn’t have played for AFC Wimbledon if he wasn’t good enough," Gindre concluded.
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