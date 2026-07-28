Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ethan Chislett backed to unlock his full potential despite slow start - 'I have confidence in him because...'

Former Mpumalanga Black Aces goalkeeper Nick Gindre, who shared a similar career path of playing for AFC Wimbledon in London, believes that Chislett’ slow start was an inevitable consequence of cultural and tactical shifts.

Speaking on the midfielder's progress, Gindre noted that the transition from the lower divisions of English football to the South African top flight is often underestimated by observers.

"I think the expectation will be that he contributes more this season under the new manager because he is now familiar with the club and the league," says Gindre as per KickOff.

"The challenges that come with making the switch from playing lower division in the UK to the PSL must never be underestimated.

"It is a different and difficult world here in the PSL. South African football is not like anywhere in the world and is very difficult.

"In the UK it is all structural while in the PSL it is more free flowing here with the licence to be creative."