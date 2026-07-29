Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi on winning the treble again - ‘Anything less would be seen as a failure’
- Backpagepix
Pressure to maintain elite levels
The Buccaneers enter the new season as the team to beat following their remarkable success in the previous campaign.
Sibisi, who has become a pivotal figure in the Pirates backline, is fully aware that the weight of expectation has shifted significantly since they clinched the Betway Premiership title and two domestic cups.
Speaking at the club's media open day at Rand Stadium, Sibisi was candid about the demands facing the squad.
“Unfortunately, it’s a bit of a two-way street because we know our supporters always expect us to deliver.
"I think the standard has been set by the three trophies we’ve won, including the league title.
"Anything less than that would be seen as a failure for us. So, we have to maintain those standards.”
- Orlando Pirates
Navigating a condensed pre-season
Preparation for the title defence has been somewhat unconventional due to a shorter break than usual, but the captain is confident that the technical team has maximised the time available.
The focus hasn't just been on fitness, but rather on refining the tactical approach under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
“I think we, as players, are prepared.
"Pre-season has been quite short this time around, but I believe we've covered everything that needed to be covered.
"The preparation matches weren’t really about the results.
"They were about finding the right combinations, seeing what works and what doesn’t, and continuing to improve while helping the new players settle into the squad,” Sibisi told reporters, as reported by Soccer Laduma.
- Backpagepix
Integrating new faces and youth
One of the key challenges for Pirates this season is the integration of fresh talent into a winning system.
While stars like the now departed PSL Footballer of the Season Relebohile Mofokeng adapted instantly to senior football, Sibisi warned that not every new arrival or academy graduate will follow the same trajectory.
“As I’ve said before, I think that process is going very well.
"The coach has also made it clear that we shouldn’t rush some of the players because it won’t always be the case that you have a Rele (Relebohile Mofokeng), a (Mbekezeli) Mbokazi, or a Mohau (Nkota) who immediately hit the ground running.
"Some players simply need time to adapt,” the defender added.
A new era under Ouaddou
The upcoming campaign marks a crucial juncture for Orlando Pirates as they look to cement their status as the dominant force in South African football.
With the first fixture scheduled at the Orlando Amstel Arena, the focus remains firmly on the collective effort.
Ultimately, the message from the Buccaneers' camp is clear: the treble was not a one-off achievement, but the new benchmark for the institution.
By emphasising that anything less than last year’s haul would be a failure, Sibisi has effectively challenged his teammates to embrace the pressure of being champions who can 'go again'.
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