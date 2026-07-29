Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi on winning the treble again - ‘Anything less would be seen as a failure’

The Buccaneers enter the new season as the team to beat following their remarkable success in the previous campaign.

Sibisi, who has become a pivotal figure in the Pirates backline, is fully aware that the weight of expectation has shifted significantly since they clinched the Betway Premiership title and two domestic cups.

Speaking at the club's media open day at Rand Stadium, Sibisi was candid about the demands facing the squad.

“Unfortunately, it’s a bit of a two-way street because we know our supporters always expect us to deliver.

"I think the standard has been set by the three trophies we’ve won, including the league title.

"Anything less than that would be seen as a failure for us. So, we have to maintain those standards.”