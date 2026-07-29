Muhsin Ertugral warns Fernando Da Cruz over squad challenges and player mentality at Kaizer Chiefs - 'No coach in the world has a magic stick'
- Ignat Manjoo
The psychological test at Naturena
Fernando Da Cruz has officially stepped into one of the most high-pressure roles in African football, taking the reins at Kaizer Chiefs following a transitional period within the technical team.
While the Frenchman is no stranger to the club after his previous involvement under Nasreddine Nabi, the 2026/27 campaign represents a clean slate and a fresh set of expectations for the Soweto giants.
The veteran coach emphasized that the unique landscape of South African football requires a delicate touch when it comes to player management.
According to Ertugral, Da Cruz must quickly adapt to the cultural and emotional nuances of the local game if he is to succeed where many others have faltered.
Handling the heat of a crisis
Ertugral was blunt in his assessment of the modern coaching landscape, noting that tactical diagrams mean very little when results begin to dip.
Speaking with iDiski Times, he pointed out that Da Cruz’s credentials will truly be tested when the "rosy" atmosphere of pre-season fades and the harsh reality of the Betway Premiership takes over, especially in light of the slow transfer business from the Naturena club.
“I’ve seen that they added a few [players], but not really big ones," he said.
"You can never know what a team really needs until the coach has taken over.
"Look, no coach in the world has a magic stick.
“It doesn’t matter who that is. What is important is for a coach to quickly understand what it’s all about to work with South African players.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Decision-making under intense pressure
The former Amakhosi trainer believes that the most critical moments for any Chiefs coach occur in the immediate aftermath of a disappointing result.
In a league where the gap between the top contenders is narrowing, managing the psychological fallout of a draw or a loss is what separates successful managers from those who lose the dressing room.
“It’s all about dealing with the expectations," Ertugral stated.
"His challenge will also be how much he can handle those stress-related issues when the crisis is coming up.
“Is he going to help the team in the moment when things are not going very well? When things are good, everything is rosy.
"So the point is, when you have one draw and two losses in a row, the next one you need to win. And your decision sometimes is how much you are in yourself to make healthy decisions.
"Let’s see how it goes. It’s Kaizer Chiefs,” Ertugral concluded.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Navigating the 2026/27 campaign
Da Cruz has enjoyed the benefit of a full pre-season to implement his philosophy, focusing on areas of improvement he has identified since his arrival.
However, the lack of marquee signings noted by Ertugral suggests that the former Lille man will have to rely heavily on improving the existing talent at his disposal.
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on how the French tactician responds to the inevitable setbacks.
If he can master the "stress-related issues" identified by Ertugral and keep his squad confident during the dark periods, he may find a way to manage the club back to the elite level its fans and shareholders crave.
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