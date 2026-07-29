Muhsin Ertugral warns Fernando Da Cruz over squad challenges and player mentality at Kaizer Chiefs - 'No coach in the world has a magic stick'

Fernando Da Cruz has officially stepped into one of the most high-pressure roles in African football, taking the reins at Kaizer Chiefs following a transitional period within the technical team.

While the Frenchman is no stranger to the club after his previous involvement under Nasreddine Nabi, the 2026/27 campaign represents a clean slate and a fresh set of expectations for the Soweto giants.

The veteran coach emphasized that the unique landscape of South African football requires a delicate touch when it comes to player management.

According to Ertugral, Da Cruz must quickly adapt to the cultural and emotional nuances of the local game if he is to succeed where many others have faltered.