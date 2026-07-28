How Young Africans beat competition from some of Africa's biggest clubs to land Peter Shalulile's signature - 'I always told him one day you will be my player'

The race for Peter Shalulile was one of the most closely watched transfer sagas in African football following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.

While many expected the prolific forward to follow Rhulani Mokwena to Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC or join Nasreddine Nabi at Raja Casablanca, it was Tanzania's Young Africans who ultimately secured the signature of the Namibian international.

Speaking on the successful negotiations with FARPost, Hersi explained that his relationship with the striker was built on years of preparation and consistent messaging.

"I’ve been speaking to Peter for three years. I always told him, ‘One day you will be my player.’"