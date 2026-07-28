How Young Africans beat competition from some of Africa's biggest clubs to land Peter Shalulile's signature - 'I always told him one day you will be my player'
- Pyramids
The long-term pursuit of a PSL legend
The race for Peter Shalulile was one of the most closely watched transfer sagas in African football following his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns.
While many expected the prolific forward to follow Rhulani Mokwena to Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC or join Nasreddine Nabi at Raja Casablanca, it was Tanzania's Young Africans who ultimately secured the signature of the Namibian international.
Speaking on the successful negotiations with FARPost, Hersi explained that his relationship with the striker was built on years of preparation and consistent messaging.
"I’ve been speaking to Peter for three years. I always told him, ‘One day you will be my player.’"
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Choosing the project over the pay check
While Pyramids FC, the 2024/25 African champions, reportedly offered a more substantial financial package, Shalulile was moved by the sporting vision presented in Tanzania.
Hersi was transparent about the fact that Yanga did not win this battle by simply outbidding their rivals.
"Peter is a free agent, so the decision was entirely his.
"There were clubs that offered him more money than we did, but he chose our project."
The negotiation process was intense, lasting a fortnight as the club worked to ensure the 32-year-old felt the move was right for his legacy.
"It took me two weeks to convince him. I told him this is not about signing a contract, it’s about the environment, the support and what we want to achieve together," Hersi added.
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The reunion with Manqoba Mngqithi
A significant factor in the move was the opportunity for Shalulile to work once again with Manqoba Mngqithi.
The former Sundowns coach has already made a major impression in Dar es Salaam, implementing a rigorous and modern approach to training.
Hersi believes that bringing in a player of Shalulile's caliber will only enhance the culture Mngqithi is building.
"His professionalism and work ethic are exactly what I want to add to this team," Hersi explained.
The president also emphasized that Mngqithi’s arrival has already transformed the daily routine at the club, with a focus on tactical intelligence and high-intensity sessions.
"The training is top quality.
"The players spend more than an hour in video sessions understanding how he wants them to play before going onto the pitch,” he said.
“They train for more than two hours at a very high level. I’m telling you, the quality is exceptional.”
- Young Africans
Elevating standards in Dar es Salaam
The detailed preparation under Mngqithi is designed to make Yanga a dominant force on the continent, and Shalulile is seen as the final piece of that puzzle.
Hersi has watched the squad adapt to a new level of scrutiny and tactical discipline that the South African coach demands.
"He is very serious and meticulous in his work. Everything is geared towards helping the players understand his philosophy," Hersi said.
By securing one of the greatest goalscorers in PSL history, Young Africans have sent a clear message to their continental rivals.
The move represents a major coup for the club's chairman, who is determined to see his team compete with the elite of Africa.
With Shalulile leading the line and Mngqithi overseeing the tactical blueprint, the "Citizen" project has truly entered a new era.
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