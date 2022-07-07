What is Christian Eriksen's net worth? How much will the Manchester United target earn at his next club

The Danish international is set to receive a hefty pay package following his move to Old Trafford

Christian Eriksen has been in contact with Manchester United for a possible transfer in the summer after his short-term contract with Brentford came to an end.

The Danish playmaker, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, returned to football with the Bees and made 11 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting four goals.

Since the health scare, the player has been fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker. He had to terminate his contract with Inter as regulations in Italy prevents players with an ICD from competing in Serie A.

However, the former Tottenham star can continue his career in the Premier League as the competition does not have the same prohibitions.

How much is Eriksen worth? Has his value plummeted since the incident in Euro 2020? How much will he earn at Manchester United? GOAL takes a look...

What is Christian Eriksen's net worth?

Net worth: $25 Million Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals Date of Birth: February 14, 1992 Country of birth: Denmark

Eriksen's net worth is estimated to be around $25m. These figures are speculative though, especially as his business interests tend not to be widely publicised.

What is Christian Eriksen's salary?

Eriksen was entitled to a salary of around £228,000 when he was with Inter. After the short stint with Brentford, he is close to joining Manchester United where he will be earning just under £300,000 a week, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

What sponsorship deals does Christian Eriksen have?

Eriksen has an endorsement deal with Nike and also uses his social media handles to promote their products. He had also been linked with State Drink, a Danish energy drink brand.

How many social media followers does Eriksen have?

Eriksen remains pretty active on social media. He likes to post pictures from his matchdays and sometimes when he is spending time with his family. He has 4.3m followers on Instagram, and another 967.2k on Twitter. He is not present on Facebook.

