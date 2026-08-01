Oswin Appollis challenged to match last season's form at Orlando Pirates – ‘He must not be demoralised, it’s a chance for him, he must take it up now’
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The battle for individual supremacy
The 2025/26 season proved to be a landmark period for Orlando Pirates, as they secured the Betway Premiership title for the first time since 2012, alongside the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies.
Central to this success were the attacking exploits of Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng, who both posted remarkably similar statistics throughout the campaign.
However, when the time came to hand out the individual accolades, it was Mofokeng who swept the major categories, claiming the Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season, and Young Player of the Season awards.
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Segolela weighs in on the debate
Former Pirates attacker Tlou Segolela has now shared his thoughts on the situation, acknowledging the difficulty of choosing between two such high-performing individuals.
Speaking to the media, Segolela emphasised that while Appollis was vital to the team's success, the verdict of the players who compete alongside and against them must be respected.
The former winger believes the decision-making process by the peers in the league is the ultimate barometer for such awards.
"Appollis contributed too much to Pirates success but if the players feel Mofokeng deserves it, who are we to argue with that?
"He deserves it.
"Appollis deserves it also but the players made the decision, who are we to question?" Segolela asked, speaking to KickOff.
"Footballer of the Season, Mofokeng deserves them both.”
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Avoiding demoralisation and seeking growth
Rather than dwelling on the disappointment of missing out on the top prizes, Segolela has urged Appollis to use the snub as fuel for the upcoming campaign.
The legendary figure believes that the true test of a top-tier player is the ability to sustain excellence over multiple seasons.
"Appollis must not be demoralised, it’s a chance for him (this season), he must take it up now, when the season opens, it's up to him to say, 'Guys, it was not a fluke last season, I'm still doing the same or I've raised my standard," Segolela added.
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Starting the title defence
The Buccaneers will not have long to wait to put their preparation to the test as they begin their defence of the Betway Premiership title.
Their opening fixture sees them hosting newly-promoted Milford at the Orlando Amstel Arena, providing an immediate platform for Appollis to begin his quest for further improvement.
With the eyes of the supporters on him, the pressure will be on to see if he can indeed raise his standard even further.
While Mofokeng has recently made headlines with a move to Union SG, the focus at home remains on the players tasked with maintaining the club's quest for major trophies.
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