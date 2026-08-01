Oswin Appollis challenged to match last season's form at Orlando Pirates – ‘He must not be demoralised, it’s a chance for him, he must take it up now’

The 2025/26 season proved to be a landmark period for Orlando Pirates, as they secured the Betway Premiership title for the first time since 2012, alongside the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies.

Central to this success were the attacking exploits of Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng, who both posted remarkably similar statistics throughout the campaign.

However, when the time came to hand out the individual accolades, it was Mofokeng who swept the major categories, claiming the Footballer of the Season, Players' Player of the Season, and Young Player of the Season awards.



