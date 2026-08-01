Kruger United 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs: 'The best team in the world are winning the league; Luke Baartman is better than Pule Mmodi; you must apologise to Fernando Da Cruz'

Kaizer Chiefs overpowered Premier Soccer League newbies Kruger United after claiming a 3-1 victory in the at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi had an impressive start to the match, pinning Kruger back into their own half early on and were rewarded for their efforts after breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute with a goal from Flavio Silva.

Chiefs pressed for a second goal but were undone right at the end of the first half when Khethukuthula Ndlovu brought the score line back to level terms after curling into the far corner after a rare foray into the Chiefs 18-yard box.

In the second half, Chiefs produced a dominant performance which saw Wandile Duba score twice in 10 minutes to claim all three points away from home.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the victory: