Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Kruger United 1-3 Kaizer Chiefs: 'The best team in the world are winning the league; Luke Baartman is better than Pule Mmodi; you must apologise to Fernando Da Cruz'

Premier Soccer League
Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kruger United
Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
MTN 8 Cup
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
F. Da Cruz
F. Silva
W. Duba

The French coach got his tenure off to a flying start after Amakhosi claimed an impressive 3-1 victory over the newly promoted side at Mbombela Stadium as the hunt for glory begins. The Soweto giants sent a massive statement to their title rivals with a ruthless display that showed their attacking intent.

Kaizer Chiefs overpowered Premier Soccer League newbies Kruger United after claiming a 3-1 victory in the at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night.

Amakhosi had an impressive start to the match, pinning Kruger back into their own half early on and were rewarded for their efforts after breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute with a goal from Flavio Silva.

Chiefs pressed for a second goal but were undone right at the end of the first half when Khethukuthula Ndlovu brought the score line back to level terms after curling into the far corner after a rare foray into the Chiefs 18-yard box.

In the second half, Chiefs produced a dominant performance which saw Wandile Duba score twice in 10 minutes to claim all three points away from home.

GOAL looks at how fans reacted to the victory:

  • Wandile Duba Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs will win it all

    I've seen enough Makhosi, we are winning the league - Bethuel Masango

    • Advertisement
  • Luke Baartman, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Luke Baartman shines

    Luke Bartman is better than Pule Mmodi; we wasted his time last season - Tebogo Molefe

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Da Cruz not Nabi

    Those who said Fernando Da Cruz is another [Nasreddine] Nabi must apologise. This team is recognised; I couldn't believe that was Chiefs I was watching - Ben Moleko

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Kaizer Chiefs preseasonKaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs can't maintain

    Kaizer Chiefs don't introduce me to a lifestyle you can't maintain ✌️✌️✌️ Shapa Khosi ✌️ - fuego_molefe

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    How many goals?!

    Kaizer Chiefs have more goals than Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns combined 😮‍💨​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - PovertykillerB

  • Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs taking everything

    Makhosi Amahle I'm afraid if we continue with this efficiency, sense of urgency, pressure and consistency. We are taking everything this season. We are Kaizer Chiefs! ✌🏿- BlackTshezi

    Kaizer Chiefs you're the best team in the world. - Teba1sh