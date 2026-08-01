Abedslam Ouaddou worried despite Orlando Pirates two goal and clean sheet win against newly promoted Milford FC - 'It’s something we have to fix quickly'

Orlando Pirates secured a routine 2-0 win over newly-promoted Milford FC on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.

While the result looked positive on paper, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to point out significant flaws in his side’s performance during the opening period.

The Buccaneers struggled to exert the level of control their manager expects, particularly when building play from the back against the PSL rookies.

Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Ouaddou offered an honest assessment of the display, stating: "Look, it was not an easy game for the opening game of the PSL, I expected a little bit more in terms of being dominant on the ball, more control on the ball.

"I think first half even we managed to create some chances to kill the game."

“I don’t think we had the control of the game, in the second half we made some tactical adjustments in order to find more players in the half spaces and at the same time to be more patient to give the opportunity to the second line to give us to find the run."