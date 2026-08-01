Abedslam Ouaddou worried despite Orlando Pirates two goal and clean sheet win against newly promoted Milford FC - 'It’s something we have to fix quickly'
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Tactical concerns despite comfortable win
Orlando Pirates secured a routine 2-0 win over newly-promoted Milford FC on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi.
While the result looked positive on paper, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was quick to point out significant flaws in his side’s performance during the opening period.
The Buccaneers struggled to exert the level of control their manager expects, particularly when building play from the back against the PSL rookies.
Speaking to SuperSport after the final whistle, Ouaddou offered an honest assessment of the display, stating: "Look, it was not an easy game for the opening game of the PSL, I expected a little bit more in terms of being dominant on the ball, more control on the ball.
"I think first half even we managed to create some chances to kill the game."
“I don’t think we had the control of the game, in the second half we made some tactical adjustments in order to find more players in the half spaces and at the same time to be more patient to give the opportunity to the second line to give us to find the run."
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Addressing possession errors and lack of control
The primary source of Ouaddou's frustration was the frequency with which his players surrendered possession in dangerous areas.
He noted that the team’s positioning was often too flat, making it easier for Milford to disrupt their rhythm.
The coach emphasized that against higher-quality opposition in the CAF Champions League or against domestic rivals, these individual errors could lead to far more severe consequences than they did on Saturday.
Expanding on the technical issues, Ouaddou explained: "Because I felt that everybody wants the ball on the feet at the same line and we didn’t put this team in trouble too much in the first half but in the second we managed to create like three or four chances but ok we have to give credit to the boys in the opening game.
"We can see that some of the players still a little bit tired with the World Cup, but good three points to take and we move on."
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Demanding stability for the season ahead
With Orlando Pirates aiming to compete for both the Betway Premiership title and continental glory, Ouaddou is demanding a higher level of "serenity" from his squad.
He believes the players are currently playing with too much stress, which is leading to unforced errors and giving opponents unnecessary lifelines.
The coach is adamant that the squad must rediscover their composure if they are to maintain their status as one of South Africa’s elite forces.
When asked specifically about the misplaced passes, the coach warned: "I think it’s something we have to fix quickly because I cannot say that this team put us in trouble.
"I think we made mistakes and we gave them opportunities to score, but thanks God we didn’t concede goal but we could’ve conceded goal."
Quick fix required
Ouaddou was hopeful that the "clam" would return to his players as the season progresses.
“And I think it’s something we have to fix quickly and to find back our serenity our calm, you know we’re Orlando Pirates and I expect that some times we stress too much and if we want to play at the high-level and be ambitious again for the title and Champions League again we need to have more stability,” he said.
Next up for Pirates is an MTN8 quarterfinal against former Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef's Durban City on Saturday, August 8.
Then it is onto the second match day of the PSL as they travel to Kwa Zulu Natal to face last year's fourth placed finishers AmaZulu on the 12th.
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