Orlando Pirates yet to fill the Relebohile Mofokeng void - 'We have not found a number ten'
- Orlando Pirates
The void left by Mofokeng
Orlando Pirates are preparing for life without their talismanic playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng, but former star Sifiso Myeni is not convinced that the Soweto giants have successfully filled the gap.
Mofokeng enjoyed a stellar 2025/26 season, securing both the PSL Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards before his European move.
Despite the club’s activity in the transfer market, having signed nine new players to supplement the squad that won a domestic treble last season (Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti, Matome Mmolai, Bohlale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu, Ghampani Lungu, Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Sebastian Pedersen and just this week Thapelo Mokobodi), Myeni believes the specific profile of a creative orchestrator is still missing from the squad.
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Myeni voices midfield concerns
Speaking candidly about the current state of the Pirates roster, Myeni expressed his confusion over the sheer volume of defensive-minded players compared to genuine attackers.
"I saw the glimpse of what the coach is trying to do, someone commented that Pirates can play with eleven midfielders on the field, that's how packed it is,” he said on omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel.
The former winger was adamant that while the squad has quantity, it might be lacking the specific quality required to unlock stubborn defences in the Betway Premiership.
He emphasised that the search for a direct successor to Mofokeng has been unsuccessful thus far, stating: "Yes, we're signing holding midfielders but we have not found a number ten.
"We won't find another Rele, let's be honest.
"But we still need someone who is going to help 'Tito' (Patrick Maswanganyi) in that position."
- Backpage
Pressure on Patrick Maswanganyi
One of the primary concerns highlighted by Myeni is the heavy burden now resting on the shoulders of Patrick Maswanganyi.
Known affectionately as 'Tito', Maswanganyi was Mofokeng's partner in crime last season, but without his counterpart, he may find himself isolated and targeted by opposition defenders.
"Because he can't play well all the time, he needs someone to help him out and now we're busy stacking up the midfield, not knowing if they will be (trying) to play like Bafana Bafana, three holding midfielders and no creativity, we don't know," Myeni added.
"But sometimes the pre-season shows you something else.”
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Looking ahead to the new season
As the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season looms, the pressure is on the new signings to prove the doubters wrong.
Pirates are scheduled to kick off their domestic campaign on Saturday afternoon when they host Milford at the Orlando Amstel Arena.
All eyes will be on the team sheet to see how the technical team intends to balance the midfield and whether any of the new arrivals can step into the creative vacuum left by 'The President'.
While the loss of a player of Mofokeng's calibre is undeniably a blow, the club remains optimistic that their collective strength will overcome individual departures.
However, the warnings from a club legend like Myeni will certainly resonate with the supporters who remember his own creative contributions to the team.
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