Orlando Pirates yet to fill the Relebohile Mofokeng void - 'We have not found a number ten'

Speaking candidly about the current state of the Pirates roster, Myeni expressed his confusion over the sheer volume of defensive-minded players compared to genuine attackers.

"I saw the glimpse of what the coach is trying to do, someone commented that Pirates can play with eleven midfielders on the field, that's how packed it is,” he said on omniaudioafrica YouTube Channel.

The former winger was adamant that while the squad has quantity, it might be lacking the specific quality required to unlock stubborn defences in the Betway Premiership.

He emphasised that the search for a direct successor to Mofokeng has been unsuccessful thus far, stating: "Yes, we're signing holding midfielders but we have not found a number ten.

"We won't find another Rele, let's be honest.

"But we still need someone who is going to help 'Tito' (Patrick Maswanganyi) in that position."



