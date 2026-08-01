Mfundo Vilakazi urged to move beyond potential and inspire Kaizer Chiefs' return to glory – ‘Now is the perfect time for him to step up and be counted’

The weight of expectation at Kaizer Chiefs can often overwhelm young talent, but Dominic Isaacs believes Mfundo Vilakazi is now mature enough to handle the pressure.

After a standout performance in the Toyota Cup against Scottland FC, where the 20-year-old earned Man of the Match honours after scoring the winner, the calls for him to become a central figure in the starting XI have grown louder.

"I believe there's a big improvement. That boy’s got raw talent.

"Now is the perfect time for him to step up and be counted.

"The label of promising player has fallen away now," Isaacs told KickOff.



