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Mfundo Vilakazi Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Kingsley Kobo

Mfundo Vilakazi urged to move beyond potential and inspire Kaizer Chiefs' return to glory – ‘Now is the perfect time for him to step up and be counted’

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kruger United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kruger United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
MTN 8 Cup
M. Vilakazi
R. Mofokeng
F. Da Cruz
Scottland

Former Amakhosi defender Dominic Isaacs has sent a clear message to the midfielder, insisting that the time has come for the youngster to shed his 'promising' tag. The 20-year-old is facing a pivotal season at Naturena as the club looks to reclaim its status at the summit of South African football.

  • Kaizer Chiefs vs Scottland FC, July 2026Backpage

    Shedding the promising player label

    The weight of expectation at Kaizer Chiefs can often overwhelm young talent, but Dominic Isaacs believes Mfundo Vilakazi is now mature enough to handle the pressure.

    After a standout performance in the Toyota Cup against Scottland FC, where the 20-year-old earned Man of the Match honours after scoring the winner, the calls for him to become a central figure in the starting XI have grown louder.

    "I believe there's a big improvement. That boy’s got raw talent.

    "Now is the perfect time for him to step up and be counted.

    "The label of promising player has fallen away now," Isaacs told KickOff.


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  • Relebohile Mofokeng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

    Following the Mofokeng blueprint

    To truly reach the next level, Isaacs has pointed towards the trajectory of Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng as the ultimate benchmark.

    Mofokeng’s ability to influence games with goals and assists saw his market value skyrocket and earned him a move to Europe with Union SG.

    Isaacs argues that Vilakazi possesses similar technical traits but lacks the clinical edge that separates the good players from the elite.

    "This season, he needs to add goals to his game.

    "That’s one of the areas he should focus on.

    "He saw how Relebohile Mofokeng was doing last season; scoring goals increased his value.

    "So scoring goals will boost Vilakazi's value and help him mature," Isaacs explained.

  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Finding the ideal tactical role

    Tactical discipline and positioning will be crucial for Vilakazi's development under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz.

    The new coach has already voiced his commitment to making the midfielder one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League.

    However, the debate remains regarding where he is most effective on the pitch.

    "Which position suits him? It depends on what the coach wants.

    "For me, I prefer him playing on the right, as he can cut inside and do as he pleases.

    "That's where I would put him," Isaacs added.

    Playing as an inverted winger would in theory give the youngster the freedom to move into central areas where he can either shoot or create opportunities for his teammates.


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  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs

    Navigating the weight of expectation

    While the demand for performance is high, Isaacs was careful to note that Vilakazi must maintain his love for the game to succeed.

    The transition from a youth prospect to a senior leader requires a psychological shift, and the former Chiefs defender hopes the player can balance the coach's tactical demands with his own creative instincts.

    "Without putting any pressure, he must just go out and enjoy his normal game and try to follow the coach’s instructions.

    "He knows what he can do in terms of drawing two defenders to free up a teammate.

    "It's his season now," Isaacs concluded.

    The message is clear: the foundation has been laid, and the talent is undeniable, but the 2026-27 season will be defined by whether Vilakazi can turn that potential into the tangible success that the Amakhosi supporters so desperately crave.


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Kruger United
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Kaizer Chiefs
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