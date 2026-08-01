Orlando Pirates warned over lack of 'supply lines' to new striker Sebastian Pedersen - 'People might end up calling him a Palooka'

Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries “Local is Lekker” Sebola believes new signing Sebastian Pedersen looks like a good striker but he has raised concerns that the Norwegian import will find himself isolated in the final third if the team does not find a way to replace the creative spark lost when Relebohile Mofokeng moved to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise during the current transfer window.

Sebola tells Soccer Laduma that he's worried Pedersen may not get the supply he needs as he remains unconvinced that the current roster can provide the necessary ammunition for a traditional number nine to thrive.

“It's a good thing they signed Pedersen,” said Sebola.

“But that depends on whether he's going to get the supply, and I ask, from who?”