Orlando Pirates warned over lack of 'supply lines' to new striker Sebastian Pedersen - 'People might end up calling him a Palooka'
Sebola concerns over creative void
Former Orlando Pirates striker Andries “Local is Lekker” Sebola believes new signing Sebastian Pedersen looks like a good striker but he has raised concerns that the Norwegian import will find himself isolated in the final third if the team does not find a way to replace the creative spark lost when Relebohile Mofokeng moved to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise during the current transfer window.
Sebola tells Soccer Laduma that he's worried Pedersen may not get the supply he needs as he remains unconvinced that the current roster can provide the necessary ammunition for a traditional number nine to thrive.
“It's a good thing they signed Pedersen,” said Sebola.
“But that depends on whether he's going to get the supply, and I ask, from who?”
Red flags during pre-season tour
The Buccaneers spent a portion of their pre-season in Spain, facing international opposition to sharpen their competitive edge.
While the trip provided valuable fitness, Sebola notes that after watching Pirates' pre-season tour of Spain, he was alarmed by the lack of creativity on display, warning that without adequate service, Pedersen risks being unfairly labelled a flop.
“I watched the friendlies that they played in Spain.
"There were no forward passes to the strikers.
"They never created chances for the strikers. So that could be Pedersen's downfall, and people might end up calling him a Palooka,” Sebola noted.
Physical profile of a complete striker
Despite his tactical reservations regarding the midfield, Sebola is a huge admirer of the physical tools Pedersen brings to the Soweto giants.
He believes the club has finally found the profile of player they have lacked in recent seasons.
“But he’s exactly what Pirates needed, based on what I've seen.
"He's a complete striker. He’s got the body. He’s got the height. He’s got everything.
"So, the only thing that I'm worried about is the supply.
Pedersen's track record suggests he is a specialist in the penalty area, a trait that the Buccaneers desperately need to convert their possession into more consistent results.
Sebola remains convinced that with the right service, Pedersen could prove to be a masterstroke signing for the Betway Premiership champions.
The hunt for a midfield maestro
The statistical evidence shows that Pirates are already an offensive force, having finished last season as the league's top scorers.
The reigning Betway Premiership champions scored the most number of goals last season with 58 to their name in 30 games, one ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who found the back of the net 57 times.
“If they can get someone from the midfield who can create, wherever the boy is, wherever he's putting himself within the box, he would be a top signing.
"You can see with all the goals that he scored; he's not far from the goalpost. He's around the 18-yard area.
"So, you can see that that's the striker that they needed most. I'm happy they got him, but give him the supply," Sebola concluded.
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