Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 Final Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha returned to full-team training in late September and will be available for this match.

Mohau Nkota, Andre de Jong, Sihle Nduli and Gamphani Lungu joined in training this week and it remains to be seen if they are ready to play a role in this final.

"For me there are key moments in the game – how you start the game, how you can give trust to the whole team," coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said ahead of the final.

"I always say the first 15 minutes are very important in a game. And of course, in cup games you don’t want to concede. It is a direct elimination, and you have to be focused,” he added.

Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Mokobodi, Lungu, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma.







