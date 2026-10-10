Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns MTN8 Final Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Date:
10/10/26
Kick-off time:
18:00 SAST
Venue:
Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban - SOLD OUT
How to watch Pirates vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App, SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202, SABC 1
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Orlando Pirates squad news
Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha returned to full-team training in late September and will be available for this match.
Mohau Nkota, Andre de Jong, Sihle Nduli and Gamphani Lungu joined in training this week and it remains to be seen if they are ready to play a role in this final.
"For me there are key moments in the game – how you start the game, how you can give trust to the whole team," coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said ahead of the final.
"I always say the first 15 minutes are very important in a game. And of course, in cup games you don’t want to concede. It is a direct elimination, and you have to be focused,” he added.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sebelebele, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Mokobodi, Lungu, Appollis, Moremi, Mbuthuma.
Sundowns squad news
Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena and Bathusi Aubaas all picked up injuries while on Bafana Bafana duty. Coach Miguel Cardoso was coy on whether the players would make the MTN8 final squad, but all three injuries are described as minor.
Khuliso Mudau headlines the longterm injury list but Arthur Sales has recovered from the injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the last two months and should be in for his first appearance of the season, possibly from the bench.
Monnapule Saleng has returned to full first team training after a series of disciplinary issues, but it will likely take him some time to build up to match fitness.
Head coach Miguel Cardoso revealed in the build up to the final that he had signed a new longterm contract at Chloorkop.
Mamelodi Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Ndamane, Mvala, Lunga, Cele, Allende, Matthews, Zwane, Ndlovu, Leon.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Both clubs arrive at this final in good health. Pirates have stretched their unbeaten run to twenty-five matches across all competitions and have conceded just once in their last five outings, while Sundowns have gone seven unbeaten and scored in every one of those five.
The Brazilians and the Buccaneers faced each other four times in all competitions last season. Three games were drawn in regulation time, with Sundowns winning one in the PSL - but Pirates beat them on penalties after their two-legged MTN8 semi-final clash. Sundowns scored first in all four games, while Pirates scored last in all four.
Orlando Pirates: W W WD W
Ouaddou's defence is the tightest in the country and has only allowed three goals against in their last 12 matches across all competitions.
Mamelodi Sundowns: W D W W W
Cardoso's team have stabalised after leaky in goals in the early part of the season. In their last five matches they have conceded three but scored nine.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
18/02/26
Pirates 1-2 Sundowns
PSL
01/11/25
Sundowns 1-1 Pirates
PSL
23/08/25
Pirates 1-1 Sundowns
MTN8
16/08/25
Pirates 1-1 Sundowns
MTN8
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 53%
Draw: 21%
Away win: 26%
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