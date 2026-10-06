Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals what could swing the MTN8 showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'You need creativity in this kind of final'

The Moroccan tactician, Abdeslam Ouaddou, highlighted the need for Orlando Pirates to maintain their composure when the heat is on.

"It is how you handle the pressure, how you are consistent and resilient to defend as well," Ouaddou explained during his pre-match media briefing.

He noted that the opening exchanges often set the tone for the remainder of the contest, stressing that his side must remain switched on from the first whistle to avoid giving their opponents any early encouragement.

"For me there are key moments in the game – how you start the game, how you can give trust to the whole team. I always say the first 15 minutes are very important in a game. And of course, in cup games you don’t want to concede.

"It is a direct elimination, and you have to be focused,” Ouaddou told the media, as he looked ahead to the weekend's blockbuster clash.



