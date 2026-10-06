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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou reveals what could swing the MTN8 showdown against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'You need creativity in this kind of final'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
A. Ouaddou

The Buccaneers are preparing to defend the Wafa Wafa crown when they lock horns with the Tshwane giants, with the Sea Robbers chasing their first piece of silverware in the 2026/27 campaign. Ahead of Saturday’s clash, the Soweto giants' head coach has highlighted the tactical detail and mental strength his side will need to overcome their biggest rivals.

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Mastering pressure of cup finals

    The Moroccan tactician, Abdeslam Ouaddou, highlighted the need for Orlando Pirates to maintain their composure when the heat is on.

    "It is how you handle the pressure, how you are consistent and resilient to defend as well," Ouaddou explained during his pre-match media briefing.

    He noted that the opening exchanges often set the tone for the remainder of the contest, stressing that his side must remain switched on from the first whistle to avoid giving their opponents any early encouragement.

    "For me there are key moments in the game – how you start the game, how you can give trust to the whole team. I always say the first 15 minutes are very important in a game. And of course, in cup games you don’t want to concede.

    "It is a direct elimination, and you have to be focused,” Ouaddou told the media, as he looked ahead to the weekend's blockbuster clash.


  • Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Efficiency and discipline

    While the Buccaneers enter the game with a formidable cup pedigree, Sundowns represent a significant hurdle. Although the Brazilians have dominated the domestic league for years, their recent record in the MTN8 is less impressive.

    Ouaddou is fully aware that chances will be at a premium against such a disciplined opponent, making clinical finishing and defensive organisation paramount to his team's success.

    "Concentration is very important. And … it is about when you manage to get chances. In a cup final you will not get so many chances, and you have to convert them. It is how you will be efficient in the two areas of truth – the two boxes.

    "How can you be efficient in those areas for a long time? Not just for 20 minutes. For that you need organisation, you need discipline, and you need communication," the head coach added.


  • 'You need creativity'

    Beyond tactical discipline, Ouaddou is calling for his players to provide the spark of individual brilliance that often settles major finals.

    "And you need creativity in this kind of final. If you see the last finals that Pirates played in, you can say that in every game there were one or two players able to bring creativity and change the game," Ouaddou noted.

    This creative freedom will be essential if Pirates are to maintain their grip on the trophy and further establish their status as the kings of South African knockout football.



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  • Brayan Leon and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Navigating injury concerns

    The Pirates mentor has provided a cautious update on the fitness of Evidence Makgopa, Thalente Mbatha and Mohau Nkota ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes showdown.

    While the trio has returned to training, Ouaddou remains unsure whether they will be ready in time to feature against Sundowns.

    "They are in good shape, coming back … the medical department … are doing everything for them to be available in the next games. For now I cannot tell you more," Ouaddou concluded.

    With both teams in excellent early-season form, the stage is set for a classic encounter between the two powerhouses of the Betway Premiership.

MTN 8 Cup
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Orlando Pirates
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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