Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains committing to long-term future with the Brazilians: 'I feel respected'

Sundowns boss said the culture of mutual appreciation at Chloorkop drove his decision to commit his future to the club.

Cardoso expressed his delight at the ongoing project, stating: “I’m absolutely excited to be at the club. I have no idea whatsoever more than my head wants to really go along with the club as far as we came together,” the tactician said, as per FARPost.

After navigating the cut-throat world of management elsewhere, the coach admitted that the stability and dignity offered by the Brazilians played a vital role in his contract extension.

He explained that his instruction to his representatives during the off-season was fueled by a desire to remain where he is truly valued.

“I have a long-term contract, I’m very happy, I feel so pleased, I feel respected. You know, for a coach, the most important thing is working with people who really want you.

"That’s what I told my agent: to renew our contract now in summer. That was a possibility of one year we extended.

"The reason will always be: as long as you want me and give me love, I’ll be with you.

"I’ve been in environments that have been very aggressive for coaches, where no one was respected.

"And I feel I have been respected as a man. I feel I share the values of the family and I’m very thankful for that,” Cardoso concluded.



