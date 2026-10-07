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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains committing to long-term future with the Brazilians: 'I feel respected'
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Continental success secures long-term future
Miguel Cardoso has finally lifted a lid on securing a long-term future with Mamelodi Sundowns after having a turbulent relationship with the club's supporters last season.
For the 54-year-old tactician, the decisive moment arrived when he successfully guided his side to continental glory, securing the CAF Champions League trophy.
Before lifting the prestigious continental trophy, Cardoso was heavily criticised by fans over the inconsistent run of form that saw Sundowns surrender the Betway Premiership title to rivals Orlando Pirates in the 2025/26 campaign.
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Feeling the love at Chloorkop
Sundowns boss said the culture of mutual appreciation at Chloorkop drove his decision to commit his future to the club.
Cardoso expressed his delight at the ongoing project, stating: “I’m absolutely excited to be at the club. I have no idea whatsoever more than my head wants to really go along with the club as far as we came together,” the tactician said, as per FARPost.
After navigating the cut-throat world of management elsewhere, the coach admitted that the stability and dignity offered by the Brazilians played a vital role in his contract extension.
He explained that his instruction to his representatives during the off-season was fueled by a desire to remain where he is truly valued.
“I have a long-term contract, I’m very happy, I feel so pleased, I feel respected. You know, for a coach, the most important thing is working with people who really want you.
"That’s what I told my agent: to renew our contract now in summer. That was a possibility of one year we extended.
"The reason will always be: as long as you want me and give me love, I’ll be with you.
"I’ve been in environments that have been very aggressive for coaches, where no one was respected.
"And I feel I have been respected as a man. I feel I share the values of the family and I’m very thankful for that,” Cardoso concluded.
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Overcoming challenges and family sacrifices
The move to South Africa offered Cardoso a fresh start after an arduous period in Tunisia with Esperance.
"My family also feels respected. There is a clear understanding and common ground on settling the way we are.
"That obviously makes me comfortable, despite, as you may imagine, that I’m 8000 km away from home," he explained.
Reflecting on the emotional weight of his career choices, he admitted to wrestling with the distance from his aging parents.
"My father and my mama are no longer young people.
"I sometimes have my doubts regarding whether I’m doing the right things because it’s not a matter of my salary now in my life. It has nothing to do with that; it’s just the love for the game."
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Ambition and the global stage
The opportunity to guide one of the continent's heavyweights across the globe is what drives Cardoso, who admits the routine of the Portuguese top flight cannot compete with the thrill of African football.
For the Downs coach, the relentless travel and diverse tournament schedule are essential to his professional hunger.
He remains adamant that he would rather navigate the complexities of international management than retreat to the predictability of life in his homeland, where employment would be effortless but stagnant.
“Mostly it’s the level of the game because I could be working in Portugal at a club next to my house. It’s really the love and the different experience.
"I always say that I love the difference, and I don’t want to live the same life for many years.
"I want to be challenged, and here I feel a lot of challenges, and I also feel that coaching Sundowns allows me to experience a lot of context because we travel a lot, we play in different competitions, and we go everywhere in the world.
"So, if I were working in Portugal, I would probably be in the same restaurants, same people, same house, same streets, and here I’m a man of the world, and I love being the man of the world.”
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