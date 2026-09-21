We need to be honest about Mamelodi Sundowns...

Masandawana secured a historic 2-1 victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with the creative Nuno Santos scoring a brace to fire the Brazilians to their first-ever FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup triumph.

By lifting the African-Asian-Pacific Cup, Sundowns have once again sent a clear message to their rivals ahead of the next stage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. They will face the winner of the Derby of the Americas, either Mexico’s Toluca FC or the 2026 CONMEBOL Libertadores champions, in the FIFA Challenger Cup.

Another trophy, another milestone and another reminder of why this team deserves to be taken seriously.

The Chloorkop-based side have built their success brick by brick. This is a team that has evolved into a powerhouse, capable of competing with some of the best teams on the planet.

Not every club can do that.

So, which other African team has achieved what Sundowns have achieved in recent years? Even some of the continent’s traditionally recognised giants would probably dream of replicating half of what Masandawana have accomplished over the past years.

This is a team that has featured in major continental and international competitions, and with every appearance, they have left their mark.

Look beyond their recent CAF Champions League success. Look at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Sundowns were there, competed against some of the biggest clubs in world football and left everything on the pitch.

Their performances also put their players on the global radar. Lucas Ribeiro, for example, attracted international attention during his time at Sundowns. Why things didn’t work out for him after leaving the club is a discussion for another day.

Rival fans can joke about Sundowns being a “small club” with their famous “57 supporters”, but deep down, they know what this team has become.

There is a difference between being a big club and being a successful powerhouse that can walk onto any football stage and compete.

Right now, Sundowns have earned that status.

The point I’m trying to make is simple: you can take Masandawana into any battle and trust them to represent South Africa with pride and fly the national flag, regardless of whether the result goes their way.

Even AFCON winner and former Chelsea star Édouard Mendy had nothing but praise for the South African side, describing them as “one of the best teams” he has ever played against.

Was he wrong?

And that, for me, is the honest truth about Mamelodi Sundowns.







