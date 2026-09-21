Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya on the Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm Derby and his goal confusion - 'I wasn’t sure if I should celebrate'

The recent victory for Rangers marks a significant period of dominance over their Glasgow rivals, coming shortly after a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Scottish League Cup.

This latest triumph in the league has moved the Ibrox club to within just two points of Celtic, handing the Hoops their first defeat of the domestic league season in the process.

For Makhanya, the experience of playing at an away ground without the presence of Rangers supporters (away supporters are banned for this fixture due to numerous incidents of crowd trouble) provided a unique and challenging environment that tested the squad's mental fortitude.

Reflecting on the hostile environment at Celtic Park, the 22-year-old explained how the team managed to block out the noise to secure the three points.

Speaking to RangersTV after the final whistle, Makhanya said: "Coming here, we knew it would be a difficult game, and we knew we had to be 100 per cent focused for the whole game, and that’s what we did as a team.

"The supporters were shouting at us, but it was nice at Ibrox. Playing here without any supporters was crazy.

"Every time we got on the ball, people were shouting and trying to put us under pressure, but we stayed calm."







