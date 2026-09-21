Bafana Bafana defender Olwethu Makhanya on the Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm Derby and his goal confusion - 'I wasn’t sure if I should celebrate'
Silencing the crowd
The recent victory for Rangers marks a significant period of dominance over their Glasgow rivals, coming shortly after a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Scottish League Cup.
This latest triumph in the league has moved the Ibrox club to within just two points of Celtic, handing the Hoops their first defeat of the domestic league season in the process.
For Makhanya, the experience of playing at an away ground without the presence of Rangers supporters (away supporters are banned for this fixture due to numerous incidents of crowd trouble) provided a unique and challenging environment that tested the squad's mental fortitude.
Reflecting on the hostile environment at Celtic Park, the 22-year-old explained how the team managed to block out the noise to secure the three points.
Speaking to RangersTV after the final whistle, Makhanya said: "Coming here, we knew it would be a difficult game, and we knew we had to be 100 per cent focused for the whole game, and that’s what we did as a team.
"The supporters were shouting at us, but it was nice at Ibrox. Playing here without any supporters was crazy.
"Every time we got on the ball, people were shouting and trying to put us under pressure, but we stayed calm."
Building a defensive fortress
Makhanya’s individual form has been a major talking point in Scotland, with the defender helping the Gers maintain an impressive defensive record.
The clean sheet against Celtic was the club's fifth in their last six outings, a run that includes four consecutive shutouts.
The Bafana Bafana star was quick to credit his developing understanding with his central defensive colleague, Emmanuel Fernandez, for the team's ability to keep opponents at bay during this crucial run of fixtures.
The South African noted that the chemistry within the backline is reaching new heights as they head into the break.
"The partnership and the relationship with Emmanuel Fernandez are growing. We have a togetherness as a group, and that’s what we want.
"It was very important, especially going into the international break; we wanted to leave in a good way.
"For us we want to go into this break and then pick it back up again," he stated.
Makhanya's match highlights:
The disallowed goal drama
The afternoon almost became even more memorable for the former Stellenbosch FC player after he scored but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review. Recalling the moment the goal was disallowed, Makhanya revealed his inner conflict before the referee made the final decision.
"As soon as I scored, I wasn’t sure if I should celebrate," he admitted.
"I knew it touched my hand, but I ran away and celebrated anyway. I told myself to come here and get a good result and put in a good performance to go away with the international team, and I have done that."
- Getty Images Sport
Now for Bafana
With the Old Firm bragging rights secured, Makhanya now turns his attention towards Bafana Bafana and their AFCON Qualifying campaign, hopeful that he can force his way into Pitso Mosimane's first XI on the back of his performances for Rangers.
Makhanya's rise in Scotland has not gone unnoticed, with his composure and physical presence earning him plaudits from fans and former players alike.
As he prepares for the next chapter of the season, the defender remains focused on the collective goals of the squad, emphasizing that the current spirit within the dressing room is the foundation of their recent success on the pitch.
It is a message he will surely bring to his national team commitments.
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