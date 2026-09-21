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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou impressed with his side’s start to the new season – ‘We have become a point machine'
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A successful opening cycle
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a glowing assessment of his team, following their 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallantson Sunday, which capped a near-flawless run for the Soweto giants in the first seven league matches of the new Betway Premiership season.
Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou framed the current progress as the completion of a specific tactical and physical chapter that began during the mid-year preparations.
"About us, we had globally a good game, we have finished the first cycle."
"When I say the first cycle, it's since the 24th of June, since we started until the first FIFA break."
"I think my boys really did well," Ouaddou said, per KickOff.
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Building a new identity in Soweto
The transformation under Ouaddou has not been without its obstacles, yet the coach is adamant that the resilience shown by his squad has been the defining characteristic of their unbeaten run.
Pirates have managed to combine an expansive attacking style with a newfound defensive solidity that has made them incredibly difficult to break down.
While the team has faced moments of adversity on the pitch, they have consistently found ways to secure results.
"I have to give them credit since the 24th of June in terms of how we played football."
"We had some difficult moments since the beginning, but at least we scored a lot of goals."
"We didn't concede too much," he explained.
This dual threat has transformed the Buccaneers into one of the most balanced outfits in the division, providing a platform for the coach to set even higher targets as the season progresses into its next phase.
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A points machine
Perhaps the most striking takeaway from Ouaddou’s post-match analysis was his bold claim.
The coach did not shy away from using strong terminology to describe the current state of his squad, while still urging them to keep their feet on the ground.
"I think for now, if I have to give a resume of this first cycle, it's just well done."
"Very positive in terms of strength, in terms of commitment, in terms of organisation, in terms of discipline."
"It's very difficult to play against Pirates," he said.
"I have to stay very humble with our team, but we can say that we have become a point machine."
"It used to be some other teams that are point machines, but this season I think we are playing our role, our role of the champions and we want to stay there and we assume it."
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Assuming the role of the hunted
For Ouaddou, the shift in mentality is about more than just winning individual matches; it is about changing how Orlando Pirates are perceived by the rest of the league.
He wants his players to embrace the pressure that comes with being at the top, rather than playing the role of the underdog chasing the leaders. By setting a high standard for intensity and speed.
"We want to assume it, not to chase and we want to be chased," the coach declared.
"It's the mentality that I want to give to the boys, to become a point machine, to be efficient, to play fantastic football with speed, with intensity, with no room for improvisation, no room for funny things."
"It's the image that I want to give to my team."
As the league enters the international break, Pirates find themselves in a position of strength, ready to prove that their early-season form is not just a temporary surge, but the start of a sustained period of dominance.
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