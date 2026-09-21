Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou impressed with his side’s start to the new season – ‘We have become a point machine'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a glowing assessment of his team, following their 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallantson Sunday, which capped a near-flawless run for the Soweto giants in the first seven league matches of the new Betway Premiership season.

Speaking after the final whistle, Ouaddou framed the current progress as the completion of a specific tactical and physical chapter that began during the mid-year preparations.

"About us, we had globally a good game, we have finished the first cycle."

"When I say the first cycle, it's since the 24th of June, since we started until the first FIFA break."

"I think my boys really did well," Ouaddou said, per KickOff.



