Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou singles out players for praise despite it being 'a collective sport'

Orlando Pirates continued their positive momentum in the Betway Premiership with a convincing 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. While the victory was a result of a strong team effort, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could not help but highlight the exceptional displays from his engine room.

Ouaddou admitted that he generally avoids placing the spotlight on specific individuals, preferring to treat football as a team-oriented discipline.

However, the quality of Mokobodi’s contribution since joining the Buccaneers has forced the coach to make an exception. The 23-year-old has adapted quickly to his new surroundings, showing the technical ability and tactical awareness that Pirates scouts identified before his transfer.

His Man of the Match performance and two assists against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa served as a reminder of why he is considered one of the league's most exciting midfield prospects.

“Even though I don’t like to speak about individuals because it’s a collective sport. But since he [Mokobodi] came, this boy has been just fantastic," he said.

"I know him from Marumo. He has a lot of activity in the middle, he’s very clever. He can give assists, he can score and he can make play his teammates.”

While Mokobodi grabbed the headlines with his creative spark and award-winning display, Simphiwe Selepe also earned significant plaudits from the Pirates boss.

Ouaddou noted that Selepe’s disciplined performance provided the necessary stability for the team to transition effectively.

The coach was eager to ensure that Selepe’s hard work did not go unnoticed, emphasizing how critical the midfielder was in maintaining the team's shape against a physical Marumo Gallants side.

“He’s reachable in the middle but not only him, I was really happy about Selepe as well today.

"He managed to keep us the balanced and to be the link between the defence and the attack.

"He was really, really top in the middle. I really congratulate him and I hope he’s going to continue to work hard in order to be efficient in the middle,” Ouaddou said.

With these two players forming a formidable partnership, Orlando Pirates look well-equipped to challenge at the top of the Betway Premiership table.

The latest victory not only secures three points but also reinforces the depth of talent available to Ouaddou as he looks to build a consistent winning machine.

As the season progresses, the development of Mokobodi and Selepe will be vital for the club's silverware ambitions.

Fans will be encouraged by the coach's glowing assessment of his stars, signaling a bright future for the Sea Robbers' midfield core.







