Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso dedicates trophy to Jayden Adams - 'I must confess that I've struggled a lot with his death'
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An emotional tribute to a fallen star
In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns' hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli Saudi in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, head coach Miguel Cardoso used the post-match celebrations at Loftus Versfeld to honour Jayden Adams.
Addressing the media in Tshwane after lifting the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup, Cardoso was visibly moved as he reflected on the impact Adams had on his life and the team.
"I want to leave a special word in the memory of Jayden Adams. I think it’s a fantastic moment to honour him and dedicate this medal to his soul," Cardoso said, per The Citizen.
“He’s always with us and he’s always with me."
I must confess that I struggled a lot with his death, and we promised ourselves that the best thing we could do is to fight together and honour him throughout our journey together.
"Today was an important step in that direction and before the match.”
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Honouring Mudau and management
While the focus was largely on the late Adams, Cardoso was also careful to acknowledge those who are currently unable to contribute on the pitch, specifically mentioning Khuliso Mudau.
The defender is currently undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process following a major Achilles injury that has kept him out of action during this crucial tournament run.
"I also remember Khuliso Mudau who is an important player that suffered a severe injury."
"He’s not with us but it’s important because we’re here because of the journey where he was an important piece."
"I also want to leave a word for the club, the support of the chairman, the sporting director and the staff. Ultimately, all the players that are part of this group,” the coach added.
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Unity and respect at Loftus Versfeld
The victory, secured by a clinical brace from Nunto Santos, was the result of a specific psychological approach implemented by Cardoso before kick-off.
He revealed that his pre-match talk centred on the concepts of unity and professional pride rather than being intimidated by the star-studded Al-Ahli Saudi roster.
"I said in the locker room that no one will win this trophy if they are not united and don’t stick together."
"I told them not to pay too much respect to anyone but just respect the game,” Cardoso said.
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The road to a potential PSG showdown
Following this triumph, the Brazilians now advance to the next stage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where they await the winner of the clash between Mexican outfit Toluca and the eventual champions of the 2026 Copa Libertadores.
The South American representative will be decided in late November, with Brazilian giants Flamengo, Fluminense, and Palmeiras still in the hunt alongside Argentina's Estudiantes.
The victory over Al-Ahli represents a significant milestone for Sundowns as they continue to fly the flag for African football on the global stage.
By overcoming a side filled with world-class talent, Cardoso's men have proven they belong in the discussion among the world's elite clubs.
“They are an important club with fantastic players and coaches."
"They are not losers today because they had a big journey until they arrived here today, so they are winners even today,” Cardoso concluded.
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