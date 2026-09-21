Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso dedicates trophy to Jayden Adams - 'I must confess that I've struggled a lot with his death'

In the wake of Mamelodi Sundowns' hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al-Ahli Saudi in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, head coach Miguel Cardoso used the post-match celebrations at Loftus Versfeld to honour Jayden Adams.

Addressing the media in Tshwane after lifting the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup, Cardoso was visibly moved as he reflected on the impact Adams had on his life and the team.

"I want to leave a special word in the memory of Jayden Adams. I think it’s a fantastic moment to honour him and dedicate this medal to his soul," Cardoso said, per The Citizen.

“He’s always with us and he’s always with me."

I must confess that I struggled a lot with his death, and we promised ourselves that the best thing we could do is to fight together and honour him throughout our journey together.

"Today was an important step in that direction and before the match.”



