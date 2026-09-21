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AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane asks his team to stop relying on Golden Boot contender Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya for goals - 'Other players must play their part'
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Ngwenya dependence
Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has been the standout performer for AmaZulu this season, further cementing his reputation with a decisive strike in the 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.
The Zimbabwean international’s eighth league goal of the campaign secured three vital points for the Durban-based side, but Arthur Zwane is wary of the team becoming overly dependent on their star striker's individual brilliance.
The coach is determined to see a more collective effort in the final third to maintain their upward trajectory in the league standings.
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Other players must play their part
Speaking to the media over the weekend, Zwane was clear about his expectations for the rest of the attacking unit.
The former Kaizer Chiefs tactician praised Ngwenya's contribution but immediately pivoted to the need for others to step up.
“We don’t want to rely on him. Other players must also play their part," Zwane said.
"We are happy for him [Ngwenya], and hopefully he will continue where he left off when we come back from the international break.”
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Golden Boot contender
The AmaZulu mentor believes Ngwenya has the necessary attributes to finish at the summit of the scoring charts, yet he is keen to shield the forward from excessive scrutiny.
Zwane explained the delicate balance of managing a high-performing asset, stating: “He’s got the quality [to fight for the Golden Boot].
"The only thing we are trying to do now is to protect him. We don’t want to put him under pressure; hence, I am saying other players also need to come to the party and score goals.”
By diversifying the goal sources, the coach hopes to keep opponents guessing and reduce the weight on his talisman's shoulders.
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Results are key
While the aesthetic quality of football is often a talking point for coaches, Zwane admitted that AmaZulu are currently prioritizing points over performances.
The win at Polokwane City was a gritty affair, and the Usuthu boss was quick to credit his players for their resilience in a difficult away environment.
“We will work on our performance as we go along. What is key now is to get results.
"If we can come here [at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium] and get maximum points, I must give credit to the players because it’s never easy to get results here,” he noted.
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