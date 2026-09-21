AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane asks his team to stop relying on Golden Boot contender Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya for goals - 'Other players must play their part'

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya has been the standout performer for AmaZulu this season, further cementing his reputation with a decisive strike in the 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The Zimbabwean international’s eighth league goal of the campaign secured three vital points for the Durban-based side, but Arthur Zwane is wary of the team becoming overly dependent on their star striker's individual brilliance.

The coach is determined to see a more collective effort in the final third to maintain their upward trajectory in the league standings.







