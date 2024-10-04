How to watch and listen to Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) will face off against the Purdue Boilermakers (1-3) this Saturday, October 5, 2024, in a Big Ten showdown at Camp Randall Stadium.

The visitors have had a tough start to the season, managing only one win so far, which came in their opener against Indiana State. Since then, they've struggled to put up points, suffering defeats to Notre Dame and Oregon State. Last week, they faced a 28-10 loss at home to Nebraska in their Big Ten opener. So far, they’ve only covered the spread in one of their four games.

On the other hand, the hosts are still on the hunt for their first Big Ten victory of the season. They breezed through their first two matchups, winning easily against Western Michigan and South Dakota. However, Week 3 brought a tougher challenge. The Badgers were handed a 42-10 defeat at home by Alabama, failing to cover the spread. Their struggles continued last week with a 38-21 road loss to USC. The Badgers have yet to cover the spread this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and kick-off time

The Badgers will take on the Boilermakers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Camp Randall Stadium Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Mark Followill (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Purdue Boilermakers team news & key players

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Wisconsin are grappling with a major setback, as their starting quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke, is out for the rest of the season. Sophomore Braeden Locke has taken over the role under center. Locke threw for 125 yards in the game against Alabama and followed it up with 180 yards against USC, totaling 305 passing yards with a 2:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the running game, senior running back Chez Mellusi was limited to 32 rushing yards in last week’s outing. However, Mellusi has rushed for at least 50 yards in every game this season, racking up 232 total rushing yards. In the air attack, junior wide receiver Will Pauling is a key target, though he was held to just 11 yards last week. Pauling has collected 202 receiving yards this season.

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Hudson Card has struggled to find consistency this season. The senior quarterback has failed to surpass 174 passing yards in his last three games and currently sits at 627 passing yards with a 7:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The strength of Purdue’s offense lies in the ground game.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 89 or more yards in two of the four games but was held to just 41 yards in their Week 4 loss. The junior running back has accumulated 317 rushing yards so far this season. In the passing game, Max Klare led the team with 40 receiving yards against Nebraska. The sophomore wideout tops the Boilermakers with 193 yards, while Jahmal Edrine has contributed 77 yards.

