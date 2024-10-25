How to watch today's Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) are set to host the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) for a Big Ten clash on Saturday evening at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on Penn State Nittany Lions in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Date Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Camp Randall Stadium Location Madison, Wisconsin

How to watch Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Broadcasters: Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions

Audio Stream: Home: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE) | Away: 85 (CAR), 85 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key players

Wisconsin Badgers team news

Similar to their counterparts, injuries are a pressing issue for Wisconsin, which has several players already declared out. Tyler Van Dyke suffered an injury during the Alabama game, posing a significant challenge for the quarterback position. With nine players uncertain for this contest and depth being a potential concern against a tough Penn State squad, this is a situation worth monitoring closely.

Since stepping in for the injured Van Dyke (who is out for the season) during the game against Alabama, sophomore Braedyn Locke has completed only 59.3% of his passes, recording 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The Badgers are converting 42.5% of their third-down attempts and managing 4.8 yards per carry on the ground. Additionally, place kicker Nathanial Vakos has converted just six out of ten field goal attempts, prompting the Badgers to be more aggressive on fourth downs, where they have successfully converted seven out of eleven attempts.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

The Nittany Lions are facing a significant injury crisis as they prepare for this matchup, with 11 players listed as questionable. While many of these players are expected to suit up, the primary concerns revolve around the offense, making it essential to see how depth will impact their performance.

Another impressive outing from QB Drew Allar propelled the Nittany Lions to victory, as the towering 6-5 sophomore passed for 391 yards despite throwing three interceptions. Tyler Warren, the standout tight end, was exceptional with 224 receiving yards and one touchdown, consistently causing problems for USC in the middle of the field. His 17 receptions tied a record that has stood since 1967.

More college football news and coverage