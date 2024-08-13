This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees Getty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch and listen to today's Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox in game of the three-game MLB series in the Windy City on Tuesday, with both teams on opposite ends of the standings this season.

The Yankees have a 70-50 record and are near the top of the American League standings. The White Sox have a 29-91 record which is on track to be one of the worst in major league history and one of the reasons they sacked their manager Pedro Grifol last week.

The Yankees are having a sensational season and are neck-and-neck with the Orioles for the best record in the division, but they slumped to a disappointing 12-2 drubbing in Game One against Chicago, who are currently led by interim boss Grady Sizemore.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) and YES Network (YES)

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will hit the diamond at Guaranteed Rate Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.

DateTuesday, August 13, 2024
First-Pitch Time8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
VenueGuaranteed Rate Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees team news

Chicago White Sox team news & players to watch

Jonathan Cannon has stepped up his performances in recent starts but he's struggled on the hill this year, allowing 36 runs in 76 innings pitched.

Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox in home runs (14), runs batted in (52) and has a team-high batting average of .243. Andrew Benintendi is slashing .213 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.

Chicago White Sox injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
J. ScholtensStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
M. StassiCatcher60-Day Injured ListHip
Y. MoncadaThird baseman60-Day Injured ListAbductor

New York Yankees team news & players to watch

Nestor Cortes will start the upcoming game and he hopes to improve on a rough season on the mound. The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing. The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 24 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (42), runs batted in (107) and has put up a team-best batting average of .329. Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's homers tally puts him first, and his RBI tally also places him first. Juan Soto has 24 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 98 walks while slashing .302.

New York Yankees injury report

PlayerPositionInjury StatusInjury
J. TrevinoCatcher10-Day Injured ListQuad
A. RizzoFirst baseman60-Day Injured ListWrist
L. TrivinoRelief pitcher60-Day Injured ListElbow
T. GrishamCenter fielderDay-to-dayHand
C. PoteetStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListTricep
C. SchmidtStarting pitcher60-Day Injured ListLat
J. BertiThird baseman60-Day Injured ListCalf

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
08/13/24J. Cannon (2-5)N. Cortes Jr. (5-10)
08/14/24D. Martin (0-1)TBD

Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

DateMatchCompetition
08/13/24White Sox 12-2 YankeesMLB
05/19/24Yankees 7-2 White SoxMLB
05/18/24Yankees 6-1 White SoxMLB
05/18/24Yankees 4-2 White SoxMLB
08/10/23White Sox 9-2 YankeesMLB

