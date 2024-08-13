How to watch and listen to today's Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

The New York Yankees face the Chicago White Sox in game of the three-game MLB series in the Windy City on Tuesday, with both teams on opposite ends of the standings this season.
The Yankees have a 70-50 record and are near the top of the American League standings. The White Sox have a 29-91 record which is on track to be one of the worst in major league history and one of the reasons they sacked their manager Pedro Grifol last week.
The Yankees are having a sensational season and are neck-and-neck with the Orioles for the best record in the division, but they slumped to a disappointing 12-2 drubbing in Game One against Chicago, who are currently led by interim boss Grady Sizemore.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBC Sports Chicago (NBCSCH) and YES Network (YES)
Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will hit the diamond at Guaranteed Rate Field for this matchup on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, with the first pitch at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|Tuesday, August 13, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
|Venue
|Guaranteed Rate Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees team news
Chicago White Sox team news & players to watch
Jonathan Cannon has stepped up his performances in recent starts but he's struggled on the hill this year, allowing 36 runs in 76 innings pitched.
Andrew Vaughn paces the White Sox in home runs (14), runs batted in (52) and has a team-high batting average of .243. Andrew Benintendi is slashing .213 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks.
Chicago White Sox injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|J. Scholtens
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|M. Stassi
|Catcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Hip
|Y. Moncada
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Abductor
New York Yankees team news & players to watch
Nestor Cortes will start the upcoming game and he hopes to improve on a rough season on the mound. The left-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing. The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.42 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 24 games.
Aaron Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (42), runs batted in (107) and has put up a team-best batting average of .329. Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's homers tally puts him first, and his RBI tally also places him first. Juan Soto has 24 doubles, four triples, 30 home runs and 98 walks while slashing .302.
New York Yankees injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Injury
|J. Trevino
|Catcher
|10-Day Injured List
|Quad
|A. Rizzo
|First baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Wrist
|L. Trivino
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Elbow
|T. Grisham
|Center fielder
|Day-to-day
|Hand
|C. Poteet
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Tricep
|C. Schmidt
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List
|Lat
|J. Berti
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List
|Calf
Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|08/13/24
|J. Cannon (2-5)
|N. Cortes Jr. (5-10)
|08/14/24
|D. Martin (0-1)
|TBD
Chicago White Sox vs New York Yankees head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/13/24
|White Sox 12-2 Yankees
|MLB
|05/19/24
|Yankees 7-2 White Sox
|MLB
|05/18/24
|Yankees 6-1 White Sox
|MLB
|05/18/24
|Yankees 4-2 White Sox
|MLB
|08/10/23
|White Sox 9-2 Yankees
|MLB