How to watch and listen to Western Michigan Broncos vs South Alabama Jaguars Salute to Veterans Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The South Alabama Jaguars (6-6, 5-3 Sun Belt) are set to face the Western Michigan Broncos (6-6, 5-3 MAC) on Saturday in the Salute to the Veterans Bowl, hosted at Montgomery, Alabama's Cramton Bowl.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the 2024 Salute to Veterans Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Western Michigan Broncos vs South Alabama Jaguars Salute to Veterans Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Jaguars in the highly anticipated Celebration Bowl game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue Cramton Bowl Location Montgomery, Alabama

How to watch Western Michigan Broncos vs South Alabama Jaguars Salute to Veterans Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Western Michigan Broncos vs South Alabama Jaguars Salute to Veterans Bowl game

Audio stream: SiriusXM — National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Western Michigan Broncos vs South Alabama Jaguars team news & key players

Western Michigan Broncos team news

Western Michigan quarterback Hayden Wolff put up 2,214 passing yards this season, connecting on 17 touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions. Wolff faced slightly more pressure, being sacked 21 times over 12 games. Running back Jaden Nixon carried the Broncos' rushing game, racking up 874 yards and 12 touchdowns.

At receiver, Kenneth Womack led the way with 456 yards and a single touchdown catch, though the team will miss Blake Bosma, their second-leading receiver with 403 yards and six touchdowns, who entered the transfer portal. On defense, linebacker Donald Willis recorded a team-high 99 tackles, while defensive lineman Corey Walker led in sacks with 5.5. Safety Tate Hallock was a standout in the secondary, grabbing four interceptions to lead the Broncos in that category.

South Alabama Jaguars team news

South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez enters the postseason as a question mark due to injury concerns. During the regular season, Lopez threw for 2,559 yards, tallying 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Impressively, he was brought down for a sack only 14 times across 12 games.

On the ground, Fluff Bothwell spearheaded the Jaguars' rushing attack with 832 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns, while Jamal Pritchett led the air game, amassing 1,127 receiving yards and hauling in nine touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Blayne Myrick stood tall with a team-leading 92 tackles, while fellow linebacker Courtney McBride Jr led the charge in sacks with five. The secondary was anchored by safety Jaden Voisin, who recorded a team-best five interceptions.

