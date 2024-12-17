How to watch and listen to West Virginia vs Memphis Frisco Bowl 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch West Virginia vs Memphis Frisco Bowl game - team news, stream, TV, and start time.

On paper, this year's Frisco Bowl appears heavily tilted in one direction.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the West Virginia vs Memphis Frisco Bowl game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia vs Memphis Frisco Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The West Virginia will take on the Memphis in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Stadium Location Frisco, Texas

How to watch West Virginia vs Memphis Frisco Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of West Virginia vs Memphis Frisco Bowl game

Audio Stream: National: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

West Virginia vs Memphis team news & key players

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

The West Virginia Mountaineers, led by interim head coach Chad Scott, will enter the Frisco Bowl missing at least 11 players due to transfers or injuries. Among the absentees is freshman linebacker Josiah Trotter, the team’s second-leading tackler, which is a significant blow to the defense. However, senior quarterback Garrett Greene will suit up and aim to keep the offense firing on all cylinders. Greene, a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller, has thrown for 1,972 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while adding 656 rushing yards and five scores on 126 carries. In a tough loss to Texas Tech, he showcased his accuracy by completing 29 of 39 passes (74.4%) for 265 yards and a touchdown, albeit with two interceptions.

On the ground, the Mountaineers lean on sophomore running back Jahiem White, who has steadily emerged as a reliable playmaker. White has carried the ball 142 times for 817 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per rush, and scored seven touchdowns this season. He delivered standout performances in key matchups, including a 14-carry, 124-yard effort with a touchdown against Texas Tech, averaging an eye-popping 8.9 yards per attempt. White also shined in a 38-14 triumph over Oklahoma State on October 5, rushing 19 times for 158 yards and another score, posting an average of 8.3 yards per carry.

Memphis Tigers team news

Despite some roster shake-ups due to the transfer portal and injuries, the Memphis Tigers have managed to maintain much of their core intact. Leading the charge offensively is senior quarterback Seth Henigan, who has been a model of consistency this season. Henigan boasts a 64.5% completion rate, connecting on 291 of 451 passes for 3,208 yards and 23 touchdowns, while keeping turnovers to a minimum with just six interceptions and a passer rating of 138.4.

Beyond his arm, he's shown the ability to evade pressure with his mobility, tallying 72 rushing attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown. Henigan has surpassed the 300-yard passing mark on four occasions this year, narrowly missing a fifth when he threw for 299 yards in a commanding 53-18 win over UAB on November 16.

The Tigers' ground game is spearheaded by senior running back Mario Anderson Jr., who has been a force to reckon with all season. Anderson has racked up 1,292 rushing yards on 219 carries, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per attempt, while finding the end zone 17 times on the ground. He's proven himself a dual threat, contributing in the passing game as well with 46 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson has eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark in eight of Memphis' 12 contests, highlighted by a stellar 183-yard, four-touchdown performance on 22 carries in the Tigers’ thrilling 52-44 victory over North Texas on October 19.

