How to watch and listen to West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) are set to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-3) in a big 12 matchup on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Mountaineer Field, Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Saturday, October 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Mountaineer Field, Milan Puskar Stadium Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Home: 389 (CAR), 979 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats team news & key players

West Virginia Mountaineers team news

West Virginia's offense is led by quarterback Garrett Greene, who has been holding his own, completing 90 of 158 passes for 1,267 yards, with eight touchdowns through the air and six interceptions. In the backfield, running back Jahiem White has been a strong contributor, tallying 398 yards on 68 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per rush, along with five touchdowns on the ground.

Safety Aubrey Bruks is listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury, while wide receiver Jaden Bray is ruled out due to a leg injury.

Kansas State Wildcats team news

On the Kansas State's front, Quarterback Avery Johnson has been performing impressively, completing 92 of 149 pass attempts for 1,103 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also contributed on the ground, rushing 51 times for 306 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and adding three rushing touchdowns.

Tight end Brayden Loftin is sidelined with an undisclosed injury and will not be available.

