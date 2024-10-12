Everything you need to know on how to watch West Virginia vs Iowa State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 11 Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) hit the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2) in a Big 12 showdown this Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the West Virginia vs Iowa State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia vs Iowa State: Date and kick-off time

West Virginia will take on Iowa State in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Milan Puskar Stadium Location Morgantown, West Virginia

How to watch West Virginia vs Iowa State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of West Virginia vs Iowa State

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

West Virginia vs Iowa State team news & key players

West Virginia team news

The Mountaineers dominated on the ground, racking up an impressive 389 rushing yards in their recent victory. Running back Jahiem White led the charge with 158 rushing yards, contributing to the team's total of four rushing touchdowns in the contest. Quarterback Garrett Greene added balance through the air, completing 9 of 15 passes for 159 yards. West Virginia built a commanding 31-7 halftime lead, setting the stage for a comfortable win.

Known for their powerful ground game, West Virginia boasts one of the top rushing offenses in the country. Running back CJ Donaldson Jr. leads the way with 361 rushing yards, while Jahiem White is close behind with 352 yards. Quarterback Garrett Greene has also showcased his running ability, amassing 295 yards on the ground. Together, this trio has accounted for 12 of West Virginia’s 21 touchdowns this season.

Iowa State team news

Quarterback Rocco Becht delivered a solid performance, throwing for 277 yards on 16-of-25 passing, including two touchdowns and one interception against Baylor. The Iowa State backfield has been a cohesive unit this season. Running back Taylor Jackson led the way with 107 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns in the victory over Baylor. Meanwhile, running back Carson Hansen chipped in with an impressive 97 yards of his own. Although Abu Sama was contained in the Baylor matchup, all three have surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark for the season, combining for five touchdowns so far.

