How to watch and listen to Washington vs Louisville 2024 Sun Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After wrapping up the regular season, the Louisville Cardinals are looking to finish their campaign on a high note as they face the Washington Huskies in the Sun Bowl. With both programs seeking momentum heading into the offseason, the clash promises to be an intriguing matchup.

The Cardinals aim to cap off a solid season with a bowl victory. Despite a shaky start to their ACC schedule, where they dropped their first two conference games, Louisville found their footing down the stretch. They closed out the season with a 4-2 record over their final six outings, including a statement 33-21 road upset against Clemson and an emphatic 41-14 win over Kentucky in their regular-season finale.

The Huskies secured their bowl eligibility by meeting the six-win threshold. They began the year with a respectable 3-1 mark, including a narrow loss to Washington State. However, Washington encountered difficulties in their inaugural season in the rigorous Big Ten conference. Despite struggles, the Huskies managed marquee wins over Michigan and USC. They locked in bowl eligibility with a 31-19 victory over UCLA but ended their season with a lopsided 49-21 defeat at Oregon.

Washington vs Louisville 2024 Sun Bowl: Date and kick-off time

The Huskies will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated 2024 Sun Bowl game on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT, at Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Date Tuesday, December 31 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Sun Bowl Location El Paso, Texas

How to watch Washington vs Louisville 2024 Sun Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and Gary Danielson (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+ (sign up for a 7-day free-trial)

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington vs Louisville 2024 Sun Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | National: 204 (CAR), 966 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington vs Louisville team news & key players

Washington Huskies team news

The Huskies have also seen changes at quarterback. Senior Will Rogers, who has endured an inconsistent season, was benched in favor of freshman Demond Williams. Rogers posted 2,458 passing yards with a 14:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio but struggled with efficiency. Williams impressed in limited action, completing 85% of his passes for 201 yards in the season finale against Oregon. He enters the bowl game with 570 passing yards and a flawless 4:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On the ground, junior running back Jonah Coleman has been the driving force for Washington's offense, eclipsing 100 rushing yards five times this season and totaling 1,011 yards. In the passing game, sophomore Denzel Boston leads the way with 807 receiving yards, though his production has dipped in recent weeks. Giles Jackson (732 yards) and Jeremiah Hunter (412 yards) round out the receiving corps.

Washington's offense has been inconsistent, scoring 21 or fewer points in four of their last six games and averaging 384 yards per game.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Tyler Shough, Louisville's starting quarterback, has declared for the NFL Draft and will not participate in the bowl game. Shough was having a productive season, tallying 3,195 passing yards and a 23:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Taking over under center will be senior Harrison Bailey, who has limited experience this season, attempting just eight passes for 63 yards.

The Cardinals' potent ground attack will be critical in Shough's absence. Freshman running back Isaac Brown has been a revelation, surpassing 80 rushing yards in six games this season, including a standout 151-yard performance in the upset over Clemson. Brown has amassed 1,074 rushing yards on the year, while fellow freshman Duke Watson has contributed 514 yards to the ground game.

Louisville will also miss the services of star wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks, who declared for the draft after leading the team with 1,013 receiving yards. Even without Brooks, the Cardinals' offense has been a model of consistency, scoring 30 or more points in all but three games and averaging 455 yards per game.

