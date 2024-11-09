How to watch and listen to Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington versus Utah NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The college football action rolls on this Saturday with an exciting matchup out west between the Utah State Aggies (2-6) and the 21st-ranked Washington State Cougars (7-1).

Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies NCAAF game

Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The Washington State Cougars will take on the Utah State Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue Martin Stadium Location Pullman, Washington

How to watch Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CW

Broadcasters: Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Ryan Leaf (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies

Audio Stream: Home: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies team news & key players

Washington State Cougars team news

John Mateer brings a dual-threat presence to the field. The sophomore quarterback has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of eight games, including a 257-yard performance in the win over San Diego State. Mateer has accumulated 2,153 passing yards, boasting an 18:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while also leading his team with 575 rushing yards.

Freshman running back Wayshawn Parker takes most of the carries on the ground, although he's recorded 35 or fewer yards in three of his last four games, totaling 446 rushing yards so far. Kyle Williams is a major receiving threat, with the senior leading the team at 636 yards, despite a quiet 22-yard game last week. Kris Hutson trails close behind with 522 receiving yards, adding depth to the offense.

Utah State Aggies team news

Spencer Petras has shown he's capable of putting up impressive stats, with the senior quarterback surpassing 300 passing yards in three of his last four outings. Utah State doesn’t rely heavily on the run game, but Rahsul Faison is a significant playmaker. The senior running back powered through for 131 yards last week, pushing his season total to 797 yards.

Jalen Royals stands out as one of the top receivers in the Mountain West Conference. The senior wide receiver has hit the 100-yard mark in five games, amassing 834 yards. Kyrese White adds to the receiving strength with his 385 yards. Utah State’s offense has been a bright spot, scoring at least 30 points in three of its last four games and averaging 458 yards per contest.

