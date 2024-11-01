How to watch and listen to Washington Huskies vs USC Trojans 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington Huskies versus USC Trojans NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington Huskies (4-4), boasting the nation's top-ranked pass defense, are set to host the USC Trojans (4-4), who hold the 16th-ranked passing offense, on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Washington Huskies vs USC Trojans: Date and kick-off time

The Washington Huskies will take on USC Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Washington Huskies vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: BTN

Broadcasters: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and Jake Butt (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Huskies vs USC Trojans

Audio Stream: Home: 195 (CAR), 957 (NE) | Away: 372 (CAR), 372 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Huskies vs USC Trojans team news & key players

Washington Huskies team news

Will Rogers struggled at quarterback, accumulating 202 yards but also throwing two interceptions. Jonah Coleman managed to surpass the century mark with 19 carries, including a notable 46-yard run. Washington faces its own injury concerns, particularly at tight end, where three players are questionable. Given the offense's reliance on tight ends, losing depth in that position could be detrimental. Defensively, they are missing a pair of linemen, and safety is also a concern, with two key players marked as questionable but expected to play.

USC Trojans team news

On the other side, The Trojans offense was spearheaded by Miller Moss, who threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns, adding another score on the ground last time out. Woody Marks contributed significantly with three rushing touchdowns and 94 rushing yards. Injuries have posed a significant challenge for the coaching staff, worsening week by week. They have already ruled out two players for this weekend, along with four redshirt players. Additionally, another six are listed as questionable, which could make road challenges even tougher for the team.

