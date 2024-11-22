How to watch and listen to Virginia Cavaliers vs SMU Mustangs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Virginia Cavaliers versus SMU Mustangs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The SMU Mustangs (9-1) head to Charlottesville, VA, for a Saturday afternoon showdown against the Virginia Cavaliers (5-5) at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Virginia Cavaliers vs SMU Mustangs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Virginia Cavaliers vs SMU Mustangs: Date and kick-off time

The Cavaliers will take on Mustangs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Scott Stadium Location Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch Virginia Cavaliers vs SMU Mustangs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Virginia Cavaliers vs SMU Mustangs

Audio Stream: Home: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE) | Away: 194 (CAR), 956 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Virginia Cavaliers vs SMU Mustangs team news & key players

Virginia Cavaliers team news

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are coming off their loss to Notre Dame, a contest where turnovers proved costly. Virginia coughed up the ball five times in the first half, falling behind 35-0 before backup quarterback Tony Muskett ran for two late touchdowns. To pull off an upset, Virginia must secure the ball against an SMU defense that has conceded only 17 points from 17 forced turnovers this season.

Virginia coach Tony Elliott faces a decision at quarterback as the team prepares for its final two games against SMU and rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 30. Starter Anthony Colandrea was benched after throwing three first-half interceptions against Notre Dame. In 10 starts this season, he has tallied 12 touchdown passes but also thrown 11 picks.

Muskett, a graduate student who started six games last season, has been a reliable option in limited action this year, completing 65% of his passes for 367 yards with three touchdowns and one interception over six appearances. The quarterback decision will be critical as Virginia seeks to keep its bowl hopes alive.

SMU Mustangs team news

Last week, SMU faced adversity, trailing early in the third quarter before securing a 38-28 home victory against Boston College. It marked their third ACC win by 10 points or fewer, following a 34-27 triumph at then-No. 22 Louisville on Oct. 5 and a nail-biting 28-27 overtime win at Duke on Oct. 26.

Quarterback Kevin Jennings delivered a stellar performance, throwing for 298 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles. Running back Brashard Smith crossed the 1,000-yard rushing milestone for the season (1,026 yards) after racking up 120 yards and a touchdown in the game.

More college football news and coverage